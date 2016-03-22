EMERGING MARKETS-Eastern European shares fall 1 pct after Belgium blasts

| LONDON, March 22
LONDON, March 22 Eastern European shares tumbled
around 1 percent on Tuesday and emerging currencies weakened
after blasts in Brussels sent Western bourses lower and
supported the dollar.
Already pressured by somewhat hawkish comments from a U.S.
Federal Reserve banker, MSCI's emerging equity index
managed to inch to fresh 3-1/2 month highs before the blasts
which triggered a 1.5 percent fall in European stocks.
That pushed the emerging index 0.3 percent lower while
MSCI's emerging European benchmark tumbled 1.2 percent
. The Turkish lira fell 0.7 percent to the dollar
while the rand and rouble lost 0.3 percent
"We see a bit of pressure because what has happened in
Belgium ... overall emerging markets have performed quite well
in the past few weeks, that also explains the consolidation
today," said Murat Toprak, a strategist at HSBC.
Warsaw, the biggest central European bourse, fell 1 percent
despite share price gains of around 3 percent for
mid-tier banks Getin Noble and BPH and.
Turkish stocks meanwhile fell 2 percent, pummelled
also by a 5 percent fall in Halkbank following the
arrest in the United States of a businessman on charges of
conspiring to evade sanctions on Iran.
Turkish airlines lost more than 3 percent in line
with losses on other European carriers. Hungary's London-listed
Wizz Air fell 2 percent.
But shares in another Turkish lender Sekerbank
rose 15 percent after reports that Bahrain's ABC bank could
acquire a stake.
Investors are focusing on Turkey's Thursday central bank
meeting - while expectations are of no interest rate moves,
there have been renewed calls for cuts by government officials.
"We think (a cut) would be unwise at this stage - Turkey is
facing some inflation issues, the good performance of the lira
is also a function of the carry, and maintaining a carry is a
good thing for the lira and the a good thing for inflation,"
Toprak said.
But he said there was an outside chance of a 10 basis point
rate cut in Hungary where the currency's rise this year is
perturbing authorities. The forint was down 0.2 percent versus
the euro ahead of the meeting.
Nigeria is also expected to keep rates steady at 11 percent
though investors will watch for hints on when authorities might
plan to relax the naira's fixed exchange rate
Earlier in the day the Taiwan dollar and stocks fell after
data showed exports declining for the 11th straight month,
confirming the saga on weak trade across emerging markets.
In bond news, emerging debt issuance continued to increase
gradually, with Indonesia raising $2.5 billion in dual-tranche
Islamic sukuk bonds, taking in bids of $8.6 billion
