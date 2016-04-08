版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks rise helped by robust data, oil price rally

By Claire Milhench
    LONDON, April 8 Emerging market equities rose on
Friday, helped by a strong performance in eastern Europe and
higher oil prices which lifted the Russian rouble and other oil
exporters after a weak session in Asia.
    The benchmark emerging stocks index was up 0.3
percent after decent data from emerging Europe helped bourses
across the region rally, although the broad EM index was still
on course to end the week down around 1.7 percent. 
    Prague stocks rallied 0.94 percent after jobs data
 whilst the Budapest bourse rose 0.35 percent to
fresh eight-year highs after Hungary posted a
better-than-expected trade surplus for February. 
    Turkish stocks also rose 0.4 percent after
industrial production rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in February.
 Ratings agency Moody's may review Turkey's
sovereign credit rating after the market closes on Friday. It
currently has it on a negative outlook. 
    Bucharest was up 0.45 percent after the Romanian economy
expanded 3.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2015,
slightly higher than a preliminary estimate. 
    Ratings agency Standard & Poor's will review Romania's
rating after the market closes. This is being closely watched as
there are worries over the budget, wage hikes and tax cuts. 
    Romania's central bank has also warned against proposed
legislation that would allow property buyers to walk away from
their mortgage debts. 
    The strong performance in Europe followed a weak session in
Asia, with Chinese mainland stocks  falling 0.7
percent after home sales plunged in the property markets of
Shenzhen and Shanghai. 
    Asian bourses and currencies had also come under pressure
after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said the U.S.
economy was on a solid course and still on track to warrant
further interest rates rises. 
    "Volatility is picking up again," said Manik Narain,
emerging FX strategist at UBS. "Overall, there is some
nervousness coming back in and you're seeing that in whipsaw
trading in the market."
    He added that weaker base metals prices, with copper 
on course for its largest weekly loss since January 
had led some investors to turn more cautious on the growth
outlook for China. 
    But a strong rally in oil prices of almost 3 percent
lifted Russian dollar-denominated stocks 1.4 percent
whilst the rouble firmed 1.19 percent against the dollar.
    Other oil producers also benefited, with the Kazakhstan
tenge up 0.38 percent.
    Even the South African rand, which has lost almost 3 percent
this week due to a deteriorating economic and political
backdrop, firmed around one percent. 
    The rand has traded in a volatile manner all week driven by
heightened political risk and growth concerns. 
    Narain said he was not yet comfortable enough to call the
bottom of the rand, saying there was a risk of ratings
downgrades, which weren't fully priced into the credit market. 
    "The downdraft in base metals is a risk to South Africa as
well," he said, adding that he wasn't expecting a change in
president any time soon.
    A ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia over
Nagorno-Karabakh appeared to be holding as Russia staked a claim
to be lead mediator. 
    Argentina will begin meeting investors on Monday as it
returns to the international bond market for the first time in
15 years, with the new issuance expected to raise $12 billion or
more. 

    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    811.69    +2.40   +0.30   +2.21     
       
 Czech Rep            893.79    +9.49   +1.07   -6.54     
       
 Poland           1908.65    +3.55   +0.19   +2.66     
       
 Hungary           26505.69  +108.23   +0.41  +10.81     
       
 Romania           6756.04   +35.43   +0.53   -3.54     
       
 Greece              561.28    +6.78   +1.22  -11.10     
       
 Russia             872.44   +13.20   +1.54  +15.24     
       
 South Africa   45046.51   +22.34   +0.05   -1.64     
        
 Turkey          81472.97  +308.30   +0.38  +13.59     
       
 China             2985.76   -22.66   -0.75  -15.64     
       
 India           24624.68   -60.74   -0.25   -5.72     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.03     27.01   -0.05    -0.10      
     
 Poland          4.29      4.30   +0.14    -0.75      
     
 Hungary       312.59    312.00   -0.19    +0.66      
     
 Romania         4.46      4.47   +0.00    +1.21      
     
 Serbia        122.61    122.75   +0.11    -0.93      
     
 Russia            67.31     68.14   +1.23    +8.38      
     
 Kazakhstan       340.15    341.06   +0.27    +0.10      
     
 Ukraine           25.60     25.79   +0.74    -6.44      
     
 South Africa      15.11     15.25   +0.97    +2.36      
     
 Kenya            101.25    101.20   -0.05    +0.94      
     
 Israel             3.78      3.79   +0.07    +2.74      
     
 Turkey             2.86      2.86   +0.12    +2.08      
     
 China              6.47      6.46   -0.19    +0.30      
     
 India             66.65     66.75   +0.15    -0.67      
     
 Brazil             3.68      3.69   +0.32    +7.67      
     
 Mexico            17.79     17.87   +0.43    -3.50      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   444        -2    .02  7 04.85 1   
        

 (Editing by Keith Weir)

