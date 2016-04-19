版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging markets resume rally as oil rises; stocks at 5-1/2 mth highs

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, April 19 Emerging market assets resumed
their recent rally on Tuesday as oil prices recovered, with
stocks at 5-1/2 month highs and currencies strengthening across
the board while Argentina wowed markets with its bond market
return.
    MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.6 percent, as
2 percent gains on Russian dollar stocks added to
earlier Asian gains and bourses across most of Eastern Europe
climbed around 1 percent.   
    Investors were taking heart from oil prices rising
0.8 percent following four days of losses, which culminated in
crude prices dropping as much as 7 percent on Monday after a
botched meeting of oil exporters in Qatar. 
    For some, like Bank of America Merrill Lynch, it is time to
revise bearish emerging market views.
    "Investors should get out of the bunker and off the fence
and make a longer-term bullish commitment to both Asia ex-Japan
and EM equities," BAML analysts told clients, adding they were
now "structurally bullish" on emerging stocks.
    "We are at an inflection point that is likely to challenge
the winners of the past five years and boost the losers."
    Currencies also clocked up healthy gains against the dollar.
Russia's rouble strengthened 0.9 percent while fellow
crude producer Kazakhstan saw the tenge match those
gains. South Africa's rand advanced 0.6 percent to nine-
month highs while the lira touched a one-week high.
    South Korea's won hit a more than five-month high after the
central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a 10th straight
month and its governor stressed current rates supported the
economy. 
    Markets were also taking comfort from recent Chinese data
that showed continued credit growth, UBS strategist Manik Narain
said.
    "The bears are in hibernation," said Narain, adding he
expected the rally to last around another month before investors
became increasingly more demanding on valuations. 
    "There are some doubts as to the sustainability of these
factors - oil inventories are quite high and we are not
expecting to see significant gains in oil prices from here."
    Meanwhile, Argentina stole the show on debt markets,
amassing more than $65 billion in orders for its first
international bond sale in 15 years. The issue of up to $15
billion will price on Tuesday, with the majority of proceeds
from the issue earmarked to pay back older hedge fund creditors.
 
    
 Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    849.22    +5.54   +0.66   +6.94     
       
 Czech Rep            913.25    +8.60   +0.95   -4.50     
       
 Poland           1960.24   +13.90   +0.71   +5.44     
       
 Hungary           27278.58  +196.86   +0.73  +14.04     
       
 Romania           6626.38    +3.47   +0.05   -5.40     
       
 Greece              574.37    +0.00   +0.00   -9.03     
       
 Russia             915.27   +15.69   +1.74  +20.90     
       
 South Africa   46976.80   +96.88   +0.21   +2.58     
        
 Turkey          85934.52  -409.13   -0.47  +19.81     
       
 China             3042.95    +9.29   +0.31  -14.02     
       
 India           25816.36  +189.61   +0.74   -1.15     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.01     27.01   -0.01    -0.06      
     
 Poland          4.30      4.31   +0.22    -0.89      
     
 Hungary       310.11    310.68   +0.18    +1.46      
     
 Romania         4.48      4.47   -0.12    +0.92      
     
 Serbia        122.77    122.78   +0.01    -1.06      
     
 Russia            65.69     66.17   +0.73   +11.04      
     
 Kazakhstan       337.20    340.04   +0.84    +0.98      
     
 Ukraine           25.43     25.46   +0.12    -5.81      
     
 South Africa      14.38     14.48   +0.67    +7.52      
     
 Kenya            101.10    101.10   -0.00    +1.09      
     
 Israel             3.77      3.77   -0.04    +3.05      
     
 Turkey             2.84      2.84   +0.10    +2.84      
     
 China              6.47      6.47   +0.03    +0.35      
     
 India             66.42     66.41   -0.03    -0.34      
     
 Brazil             3.61      3.61   +0.09    +9.63      
     
 Mexico            17.37     17.44   +0.37    -1.16      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   416        -3    .07  7 15.16 1

 (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Claire Milhench)

