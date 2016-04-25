版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies sink before central bank meetings

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, April 25 Emerging market stocks sank to
their lowest in a week and currencies came under pressure on
Monday, weighed down by nerves over a raft of central bank
meetings, while ratings concerns battered Poland's zloty.
    MSCI's emerging market benchmark slipped 0.8
percent in its second straight day of losses, with bourses
across Asia trading lower. 
    Russian dollar-denominated stocks and the Polish
bourse fell around 1 percent as stocks in South Africa
 sank 0.6 percent and Turkey's main index 
almost matched that fall.
    Stocks across the Gulf traded broadly lower, also weighed
down by oil prices falling more than 1 percent. Saudi
Arabia's index fell 0.5 percent ahead of the release of
a government plan aimed at weaning the country off its economic
reliance on oil which could create jobs but bring economic pain.
 
    With investors nervous ahead of ahead of central bank
meetings in the United States and Japan this week, currencies
also slipped against the dollar. China's yuan being fixed
at its softest mid-point so far this month. 
    "I am getting increasingly concerned about the extension of
the EM rally, whether on the equity front or the FX front," said
Cristian Maggio, head of EM strategy at TD Securities, adding
there were no fundamentals justifying the dramatic
outperformance in March and April.
    "All that justifies these moves is the dovish message from
the Federal Reserve, and the reduced perception of the China
risk," he added.
    The Fed, which lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate
in December for the first time in nearly a decade, meets on
Tuesday and Wednesday. Policymakers expected to hold rates
steady but possibly tweak their description of the U.S. economic
outlook leaving the path open for future rate hikes, which could
ramp up pressure on emerging currencies. 
    Lower oil added to the downward momentum for Russia's rouble
, which weakened 0.6 percent against the greenback. South
Africa's rand more than matched those falls, extending
its weakening into a third straight session.
    Across central and eastern Europe, currencies slipped
against the euro. The Polish zloty led the falls,
trading at its weakest in more than two months and getting
battered by worries the region's largest economy may face a
ratings downgrade. 
    On Sunday, President Andrzej Duda said he had picked a
successor to central bank governor Marek Belka whom he was sure
would be welcomed by financial markets, though he did not
disclose the name. 
    Serbia's dinar traded flat after Prime Minister
Aleksandar Vucic was on track to win 50 percent of the vote in
Sunday's snap election, scoring a resounding victory on his
pro-EU ticket. 
    Kazakhstan's dollar-denominated bonds fell by
0.3 cents to their lowest in almost a week after ratings agency
Moody's downgraded the crude exporter's sovereign rating late on
Friday, citing the drop in the price of oil and the subsequent
deterioration in fiscal and economic strength. 
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    838.88    -6.33   -0.75   +5.63     
       
 Czech Rep            908.34   -11.26   -1.22   -5.02     
       
 Poland           1924.08   -18.95   -0.98   +3.49     
       
 Hungary           26551.46  -195.63   -0.73  +11.00     
       
 Romania           6573.98   +13.36   +0.20   -6.14     
       
 Greece              603.49    -2.43   -0.40   -4.41     
       
 Russia             920.38   -11.08   -1.19  +21.58     
       
 South Africa   46185.67  -319.81   -0.69   +0.85     
        
 Turkey          85328.87  -499.79   -0.58  +18.96     
       
 China             2946.96   -12.28   -0.41  -16.73     
       
 India           25638.15  -199.99   -0.77   -1.84     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.02     27.04   +0.07    -0.06      
     
 Poland          4.39      4.37   -0.51    -2.96      
     
 Hungary       310.95    310.11   -0.27    +1.19      
     
 Romania         4.47      4.47   +0.08    +1.09      
     
 Serbia        122.74    122.77   +0.02    -1.03      
     
 Russia            66.80     66.37   -0.64    +9.21      
     
 Kazakhstan       333.46    334.50   +0.31    +2.11      
     
 Ukraine           25.33     25.32   -0.04    -5.44      
     
 South Africa      14.51     14.40   -0.81    +6.54      
     
 Kenya            101.15    101.10   -0.05    +1.04      
     
 Israel             3.77      3.77   -0.10    +3.05      
     
 Turkey             2.85      2.85   -0.01    +2.41      
     
 China              6.49      6.50   +0.10    -0.03      
     
 India             66.74     66.65   -0.14    -0.82      
     
 Brazil             3.57      3.56   -0.06   +11.04      
     
 Mexico            17.56     17.47   -0.52    -2.25      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   406         1    .02  7 16.41 1   
        
            
 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be
found GMT.            


 (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)

