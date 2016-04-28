版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks diverge after Bank of Japan inaction

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, April 28 Emerging stocks were pulled in
conflicting directions on Thursday, with Asian markets weighed
down by lack of action from the Bank of Japan while stronger oil
prices and a weaker dollar helped the Russian rouble.
    The Bank of Japan held off from expanding monetary stimulus
on Thursday, defying market expectations for action, sending the
Tokyo bourse lower and dragging down stock markets across the
region with bourses in Taiwan, India and Malaysia all down more
than 1 percent, some hitting multi-year lows.  
    Many bourses across central and eastern Europe 
  followed suit while equities in Turkey 
slipped 0.6 percent to trade at the lowest in more than two
weeks. 
    "The fact that the Bank of Japan refrained from increasing
its ... stimulus could be a signal that they could be reaching
its limits," said Rabobank's Piotr Matys. 
    "Now if more major central banks are indeed close to
reaching limits with regards to how much they can provide at a
time when the global economy is still relatively weak, then I am
concerned about the sustainability of that recovery in (emerging
European) currencies this year." 
    However, South African stocks gained 0.4 percent
while Russian dollar-stocks jumped 1.6 percent, leaving
the overall MSCI emerging market index unchanged.  
    Tokyo's policy makers also sent the yen soaring and hit the
dollar index - a measure of the greenback's performance
against six major currencies - which had already come under
pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated
it was not in a hurry to raise interest rates. 
    Across currencies, Russia once again chalked up solid gains.
    The rouble strengthened 0.4 percent against the
dollar ahead of a central bank meeting on Friday, where policy
makers are expected to hold their main policy rate and await
more evidence that inflation is under control. 
    South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira both
traded flat after the latter touched on the weakest level in a
week in early trade. 
    Across central and eastern Europe, currencies traded steady
to lower against the euro. Hungary proved the exception with the
forint strengthening 0.2 percent after Deputy Governor Marton
Nagy said markets had been too dovish on the central bank,
signalling the bank would cut at most twice more during its
currency cycle. 
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    842.39    -0.78   -0.09   +6.08     
       
 Czech Rep            908.11    -5.60   -0.61   -5.04     
       
 Poland           1881.44   -11.04   -0.58   +1.20     
       
 Hungary           26903.02   -85.74   -0.32  +12.47     
       
 Romania           6571.93   +42.68   +0.65   -6.17     
       
 Greece              583.15    -1.40   -0.24   -7.63     
       
 Russia             940.69   +13.60   +1.47  +24.26     
       
 South Africa   46946.86  +251.53   +0.54   +2.51     
        
 Turkey          85052.08  -322.11   -0.38  +18.58     
       
 China             2946.20    -7.47   -0.25  -16.75     
       
 India           25694.09  -370.03   -1.42   -1.62     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.02     27.02   +0.01    -0.07      
     
 Poland          4.39      4.38   -0.14    -3.00      
     
 Hungary       310.63    311.20   +0.18    +1.29      
     
 Romania         4.47      4.46   -0.11    +1.18      
     
 Serbia        122.37    122.35   -0.02    -0.74      
     
 Russia            64.87     65.19   +0.50   +12.45      
     
 Kazakhstan       331.36    330.98   -0.11    +2.76      
     
 Ukraine           25.18     25.00   -0.71    -4.88      
     
 South Africa      14.41     14.40   -0.06    +7.32      
     
 Kenya            101.05    101.10   +0.05    +1.14      
     
 Israel             3.76      3.75   -0.29    +3.42      
     
 Turkey             2.82      2.82   +0.06    +3.57      
     
 China              6.48      6.49   +0.24    +0.21      
     
 India             66.46     66.35   -0.16    -0.39      
     
 Brazil             3.52      3.53   +0.10   +12.39      
     
 Mexico            17.36     17.31   -0.29    -1.12      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   416         4    .07  7 16.08 1   
    

 (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

