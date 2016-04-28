EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks diverge after Bank of Japan inaction

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, April 28 Emerging stocks were pulled in conflicting directions on Thursday, with Asian markets weighed down by lack of action from the Bank of Japan while stronger oil prices and a weaker dollar helped the Russian rouble. The Bank of Japan held off from expanding monetary stimulus on Thursday, defying market expectations for action, sending the Tokyo bourse lower and dragging down stock markets across the region with bourses in Taiwan, India and Malaysia all down more than 1 percent, some hitting multi-year lows. Many bourses across central and eastern Europe followed suit while equities in Turkey slipped 0.6 percent to trade at the lowest in more than two weeks. "The fact that the Bank of Japan refrained from increasing its ... stimulus could be a signal that they could be reaching its limits," said Rabobank's Piotr Matys. "Now if more major central banks are indeed close to reaching limits with regards to how much they can provide at a time when the global economy is still relatively weak, then I am concerned about the sustainability of that recovery in (emerging European) currencies this year." However, South African stocks gained 0.4 percent while Russian dollar-stocks jumped 1.6 percent, leaving the overall MSCI emerging market index unchanged. Tokyo's policy makers also sent the yen soaring and hit the dollar index - a measure of the greenback's performance against six major currencies - which had already come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated it was not in a hurry to raise interest rates. Across currencies, Russia once again chalked up solid gains. The rouble strengthened 0.4 percent against the dollar ahead of a central bank meeting on Friday, where policy makers are expected to hold their main policy rate and await more evidence that inflation is under control. South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira both traded flat after the latter touched on the weakest level in a week in early trade. Across central and eastern Europe, currencies traded steady to lower against the euro. Hungary proved the exception with the forint strengthening 0.2 percent after Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said markets had been too dovish on the central bank, signalling the bank would cut at most twice more during its currency cycle. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 842.39 -0.78 -0.09 +6.08 Czech Rep 908.11 -5.60 -0.61 -5.04 Poland 1881.44 -11.04 -0.58 +1.20 Hungary 26903.02 -85.74 -0.32 +12.47 Romania 6571.93 +42.68 +0.65 -6.17 Greece 583.15 -1.40 -0.24 -7.63 Russia 940.69 +13.60 +1.47 +24.26 South Africa 46946.86 +251.53 +0.54 +2.51 Turkey 85052.08 -322.11 -0.38 +18.58 China 2946.20 -7.47 -0.25 -16.75 India 25694.09 -370.03 -1.42 -1.62 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 +0.01 -0.07 Poland 4.39 4.38 -0.14 -3.00 Hungary 310.63 311.20 +0.18 +1.29 Romania 4.47 4.46 -0.11 +1.18 Serbia 122.37 122.35 -0.02 -0.74 Russia 64.87 65.19 +0.50 +12.45 Kazakhstan 331.36 330.98 -0.11 +2.76 Ukraine 25.18 25.00 -0.71 -4.88 South Africa 14.41 14.40 -0.06 +7.32 Kenya 101.05 101.10 +0.05 +1.14 Israel 3.76 3.75 -0.29 +3.42 Turkey 2.82 2.82 +0.06 +3.57 China 6.48 6.49 +0.24 +0.21 India 66.46 66.35 -0.16 -0.39 Brazil 3.52 3.53 +0.10 +12.39 Mexico 17.36 17.31 -0.29 -1.12 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 416 4 .07 7 16.08 1 (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)