EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks diverge after Bank of Japan inaction

By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, April 28 Emerging stocks were pulled in
conflicting directions on Thursday, with Asian markets weighed
down by lack of action from the Bank of Japan while stronger oil
prices and a weaker dollar helped the Russian rouble.
The Bank of Japan held off from expanding monetary stimulus
on Thursday, defying market expectations for action, sending the
Tokyo bourse lower and dragging down stock markets across the
region with bourses in Taiwan, India and Malaysia all down more
than 1 percent, some hitting multi-year lows.
Many bourses across central and eastern Europe
followed suit while equities in Turkey
slipped 0.6 percent to trade at the lowest in more than two
weeks.
"The fact that the Bank of Japan refrained from increasing
its ... stimulus could be a signal that they could be reaching
its limits," said Rabobank's Piotr Matys.
"Now if more major central banks are indeed close to
reaching limits with regards to how much they can provide at a
time when the global economy is still relatively weak, then I am
concerned about the sustainability of that recovery in (emerging
European) currencies this year."
However, South African stocks gained 0.4 percent
while Russian dollar-stocks jumped 1.6 percent, leaving
the overall MSCI emerging market index unchanged.
Tokyo's policy makers also sent the yen soaring and hit the
dollar index - a measure of the greenback's performance
against six major currencies - which had already come under
pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated
it was not in a hurry to raise interest rates.
Across currencies, Russia once again chalked up solid gains.
The rouble strengthened 0.4 percent against the
dollar ahead of a central bank meeting on Friday, where policy
makers are expected to hold their main policy rate and await
more evidence that inflation is under control.
South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira both
traded flat after the latter touched on the weakest level in a
week in early trade.
Across central and eastern Europe, currencies traded steady
to lower against the euro. Hungary proved the exception with the
forint strengthening 0.2 percent after Deputy Governor Marton
Nagy said markets had been too dovish on the central bank,
signalling the bank would cut at most twice more during its
currency cycle.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 842.39 -0.78 -0.09 +6.08
Czech Rep 908.11 -5.60 -0.61 -5.04
Poland 1881.44 -11.04 -0.58 +1.20
Hungary 26903.02 -85.74 -0.32 +12.47
Romania 6571.93 +42.68 +0.65 -6.17
Greece 583.15 -1.40 -0.24 -7.63
Russia 940.69 +13.60 +1.47 +24.26
South Africa 46946.86 +251.53 +0.54 +2.51
Turkey 85052.08 -322.11 -0.38 +18.58
China 2946.20 -7.47 -0.25 -16.75
India 25694.09 -370.03 -1.42 -1.62
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 +0.01 -0.07
Poland 4.39 4.38 -0.14 -3.00
Hungary 310.63 311.20 +0.18 +1.29
Romania 4.47 4.46 -0.11 +1.18
Serbia 122.37 122.35 -0.02 -0.74
Russia 64.87 65.19 +0.50 +12.45
Kazakhstan 331.36 330.98 -0.11 +2.76
Ukraine 25.18 25.00 -0.71 -4.88
South Africa 14.41 14.40 -0.06 +7.32
Kenya 101.05 101.10 +0.05 +1.14
Israel 3.76 3.75 -0.29 +3.42
Turkey 2.82 2.82 +0.06 +3.57
China 6.48 6.49 +0.24 +0.21
India 66.46 66.35 -0.16 -0.39
Brazil 3.52 3.53 +0.10 +12.39
Mexico 17.36 17.31 -0.29 -1.12
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 416 4 .07 7 16.08 1
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)