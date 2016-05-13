版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 17:40 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks on track for 4th week of losses, currencies slip

LONDON, May 13 Emerging market assets, squeezed
by a stronger dollar and global growth worries, were poised to
end a choppy week by racking up losses on Friday, with emerging
Europe more mixed after economic data.
    MSCI's emerging market equities benchmark tumbled
almost 1 percent on the day, dragged down by sharp losses in
Asia, and was on track for a 0.7 percent weekly fall in its
fourth week in the red.
    Currencies slipped broadly against the dollar index, which
has gained 0.5 percent on the week, with South Africa's rand and
Turkey's lira both weakening by more than 1 percent over the
same period. Russia's rouble slipped 0.6 percent, almost
matching the 1 percent fall in oil prices. 
    "With the recent rally in equities and FX there was a sort
of a feeling that a lot of people were not convinced of the
move. Quite a few did not jump in and people are pretty cautious
overall," said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at
TD Securities.
    Brazil's real ended the week half a percentage point
higher against the dollar after a volatile few days with
President Dilma Rousseff impeached while her interim successor
Michel Temer urged the country to rally behind his government.
 
    "The real issue is now what Temer can actually achieve in
terms of addressing the problems in Brazil - the political rally
in the real is coming to an end and the focus now moves to
economic reality," said Fage. 
    MSCI's eastern European benchmark traded
flat on the day and showed a 0.6 percent gain on the week after
several countries published first quarter economic growth data. 
    The zloty edged up 0.2 percent against the euro
after Polish growth slowed to 3.0 percent year-on-year.
 Stocks in Warsaw slipped 0.2 percent 
    Hungary's forint traded flat and stocks 
dropped 0.5 percent after first quarter GDP growth slowed to an
annual 0.9 percent, well below forecasts. 
    In Romania, economic growth beat market expectations,
expanding by 4.3 percent. The Bucharest bourse gained 0.1
percent.
        
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    799.37    -7.31   -0.91   +0.66     
       
 Czech Rep            872.65    +1.22   +0.14   -8.75     
       
 Poland           1813.05    -3.04   -0.17   -2.48     
       
 Hungary           26701.52  -149.01   -0.55  +11.63     
       
 Romania           6457.69    +8.20   +0.13   -7.80     
       
 Greece              628.26    -4.49   -0.71   -0.49     
       
 Russia             913.34    -2.61   -0.28  +20.65     
       
 South Africa   44917.91  -272.39   -0.60   -1.92     
        
 Turkey          78279.65   -24.56   -0.03   +9.14     
       
 China             2827.37    -8.49   -0.30  -20.11     
       
 India           25484.80  -305.42   -1.18   -2.42     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.02     27.01   -0.03    -0.09      
     
 Poland          4.41      4.41   +0.10    -3.34      
     
 Hungary       315.31    315.08   -0.07    -0.21      
     
 Romania         4.49      4.50   +0.03    +0.55      
     
 Serbia        122.51    122.62   +0.09    -0.85      
     
 Russia            65.07     64.71   -0.55   +12.11      
     
 Kazakhstan       328.67    329.20   +0.16    +3.60      
     
 Ukraine           25.47     25.20   -1.06    -5.96      
     
 South Africa      15.12     15.04   -0.59    +2.23      
     
 Kenya            100.50    100.50   +0.00    +1.69      
     
 Israel             3.77      3.76   -0.15    +3.10      
     
 Turkey             2.96      2.96   +0.01    -1.44      
     
 China              6.52      6.51   -0.07    -0.41      
     
 India             66.77     66.75   -0.04    -0.86      
     
 Brazil             3.47      3.48   +0.52   +14.22      
     
 Mexico            18.03     17.96   -0.34    -4.74      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   417         3    .02  7 21.38 1   
        
            

    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

