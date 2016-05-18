EMERGING MARKETS-Perky U.S. data, Fed rate talk knocks emerging assets

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, May 18 Heightened prospects of a Federal Reserve interest rate rise weighed on emerging markets on Wednesday, while political turmoil surrounding South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan knocked the rand to a two-month low. MSCI's emerging market index snapped a two-day winning streak to fall 0.9 percent, tracking developed peers after U.S. data showed accelerating inflation and comments by Federal Reserve officials rekindled expectations of a near-term rate rise. As the dollar hit a three-week high, emerging currencies fell with South Africa's rand suffering the biggest losses, tumbling 2 percent. South African assets, already under pressure from weak economic prospects, have had a rollercoaster week following weekend reports that Gordhan's arrest was imminent. The rand fell, then strengthened after he hit back on Tuesday, only to lose ground again. "The fact Gordhan is under so much pressure does speak to the power of the anti-reform faction within South Africa," said UBS strategist Manik Narain, adding timing was delicate with the country also facing a review of its sovereign rating. "Investors got back into South Africa (in recent months) but are being exposed to the political dynamic resurfacing again... It's not a good time for someone senior within the party to be facing these pressures." Gordhan is being investigated by police over the creation of a covert surveillance unit in the revenue services during his time as head of the agency. The minister, who said on Tuesday the reports of his imminent arrest amounted to an attack on the Treasury, is due to attend a parliamentary debate in his first public appearance this week. South African data meanwhile showed inflation had slowed year-on-year ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday. Other currencies were also under pressure. Russia's rouble tracked oil prices lower and slipped 0.7 percent. Turkey's lira matched the rouble's move to hover just below the weakest level in 11-weeks hit on Monday, as an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said inflation was not a threat any more and the central bank had to make a series of interest rate cuts. Poland's zloty led central European currencies lower against the euro, slipping by 0.5 percent to its weakest since Friday, while Hungary's forint and Romania's leu almost matched those losses. Ratings agency Fitch warned of heightened fiscal risk for Poland and trimmed its forecast for economic expansion. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 794.66 -6.98 -0.87 +0.07 Czech Rep 867.59 -1.72 -0.20 -9.28 Poland 1843.27 -3.23 -0.17 -0.85 Hungary 25998.39 -248.92 -0.95 +8.69 Romania 6409.37 +1.35 +0.02 -8.49 Greece 621.36 -5.01 -0.80 -1.58 Russia 920.63 -11.10 -1.19 +21.61 South Africa 46483.12 +89.74 +0.19 +1.50 Turkey 76714.90 -562.29 -0.73 +6.95 China 2807.15 -36.53 -1.28 -20.68 India 25635.27 -138.34 -0.54 -1.85 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 +0.01 -0.03 Poland 4.39 4.37 -0.54 -3.07 Hungary 315.34 314.80 -0.17 -0.22 Romania 4.49 4.48 -0.22 +0.63 Serbia 122.57 122.57 +0.00 -0.90 Russia 65.25 64.79 -0.71 +11.80 Kazakhstan 329.50 328.25 -0.38 +3.34 Ukraine 25.23 25.25 +0.08 -5.07 South Africa 15.81 15.53 -1.78 -2.22 Kenya 101.05 100.75 -0.30 +1.14 Israel 3.84 3.81 -0.57 +1.37 Turkey 2.98 2.96 -0.54 -2.08 China 6.54 6.52 -0.30 -0.68 India 66.94 66.81 -0.18 -1.10 Brazil 3.49 3.49 -0.01 +13.53 Mexico 18.40 18.27 -0.72 -6.67 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 411 -1 .04 7 21.93 1 (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by John Stonestreet)