EMERGING MARKETS-Fed hike prospects keep emerging markets lower

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, May 20 Emerging market assets edged
higher on Friday but currencies were softer over the week and
stocks on track for a fifth week in the red, weighed down by
expectations of an impending U.S. interest rate rise. 
    U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have signalled in recent
days they are contemplating an interest rate hike in June. This
has lifted the dollar for a third week and hit riskier
emerging market assets. 
    Despite struggling higher on the day, MSCI's emerging market
share index was poised to fall more than 1 percent
over the week, trading below its level at the start of the year.
    Among emerging market currencies, Russia's rouble,
Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand were all
weaker over the week.
    "The repricing of Fed is likely not over yet," Citi analysts
said in a research note. "And (emerging market currencies) won't
be able to decouple from rising U.S. rates." 
    On the day, Turkey's lira strengthened by 0.3 percent
following Transport Minister Binali Yildirim's emergence as the
sole candidate to be leader of the ruling AK Party on Thursday,
putting him on track to become the next prime minister.
 
    "This is a smooth transition," Murat Toprak, EM strategist
at HSBC. "From what is being reported he seems to be a consensus
man between AK Party leaders and the president, and from that
point at least we may expect some political stability and less
noise at the presidential level."
    Yildirim's appointment, expected to be confirmed at a
special party congress on Sunday, is cementing President Tayyip
Erdogan's hold on government as he seeks to extend his powers.
    Indonesia's rupiah suffered some of the steepest
losses, falling to its weakest in more than three months as the
finance ministry revised down its growth assumptions for the
2017 budget and said it planned to issue euro-denominated bonds
in June. 
    Across central and eastern Europe, currencies hovered
unchanged while stock markets edged higher. 
    Hungary's bourse chalked up the biggest gains of the day
before a review of the country's credit rating by Fitch due
later in the day.
    Data from JPMorgan showed emerging market bond fund inflows
slowed to $160 million while emerging market equity funds
suffered outflows of $1.7 billion in the last week.
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    784.89    +3.05   +0.39   -1.16     
       
 Czech Rep            876.68    +3.51   +0.40   -8.33     
       
 Poland           1806.52    +6.62   +0.37   -2.83     
       
 Hungary           26112.42  +369.57   +1.44   +9.16     
       
 Romania           6392.71   +10.55   +0.17   -8.73     
       
 Greece              631.65    +9.37   +1.51   +0.05     
       
 Russia             892.34    +6.92   +0.78  +17.87     
       
 South Africa   46779.74  +466.94   +1.01   +2.15     
        
 Turkey          76803.37  -440.51   -0.57   +7.08     
       
 China             2825.94   +19.03   +0.68  -20.15     
       
 India           25326.85   -72.87   -0.29   -3.03     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.03     27.02   -0.03    -0.10      
     
 Poland          4.41      4.41   -0.09    -3.54      
     
 Hungary       316.29    315.98   -0.10    -0.52      
     
 Romania         4.50      4.50   -0.08    +0.34      
     
 Serbia        122.48    122.59   +0.09    -0.82      
     
 Russia            66.57     66.72   +0.23    +9.58      
     
 Kazakhstan       336.06    335.20   -0.26    +1.32      
     
 Ukraine           25.18     25.20   +0.08    -4.88      
     
 South Africa      15.76     15.79   +0.14    -1.92      
     
 Kenya            100.70    100.70   +0.00    +1.49      
     
 Israel             3.87      3.86   -0.14    +0.49      
     
 Turkey             2.98      2.98   +0.15    -2.10      
     
 China              6.55      6.54   -0.02    -0.82      
     
 India             67.47     67.43   -0.07    -1.89      
     
 Brazil             3.56      3.56   +0.07   +11.20      
     
 Mexico            18.44     18.42   -0.15    -6.90      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   421        -1    .05  7 14.70 1   
        
            

    
 (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Andrew Roche)

