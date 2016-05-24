EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira bounces on cabinet news; emerging assets feel dollar heat

| LONDON
LONDON May 24 Turkey's lira bounced off near
four-month lows on Tuesday after investor-friendly deputy prime
minister Mehmet Simsek kept his post in government, though
Turkish and other emerging assets came under pressure from a
firmer dollar.
Expectations have swung in favour of a June rate hike by the
U.S. Federal Reserve after robust data and suggestions by
officials that a delay would be unwise. That has eroded some of
emerging markets' recently acquired gloss, taking stocks down
6.5 percent so far this month.
MSCI's emerging equity index fell half a percent, resuming
its fall after two days in the black, while most
currencies weakened against the dollar.
The lira initially fell a quarter percent to the dollar
on fears Simsek would be excluded from the new cabinet as
well as expectations the central bank would cut the upper band
of the interest rate corridor by 25-50 basis points.
The currency rebounded 0.6 percent after the news that
Simsek, a key member of Turkey's economic management team, had
kept his job.
Istanbul shares jumped 1.7 percent and ten-year
lira yields fell more than 50 bps after initially hitting
three-month highs.
But a rate cut will likely bring pressure back to the lira.
SEB strategist Per Hammarlund said a cut would hit the
currency and increasee fears about political interference in
monetary policy.
"Global risk appetite is what drives 70-80 percent of the
move, so it is mostly about changing sentiment towards emerging
markets," Hammarlund said.
"But if the central bank cuts now when sentiment is souring,
they are reinforcing an already weakening tendency. It will
amplify the move. The low that we saw (in the lira) earlier this
year is definitely in play ... the new year lows of 3.10
perhaps."
In line with the global trend, other emerging currencies
also slipped, with the rand falling 0.6 percent and the rouble
falling 0.3 percent to the dollar
South African markets are also watching domestic
developments, after a court ruled in favour of reinstating
corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma and the
statistics agency revised down the growth rate for the last
quarter of 2015 to just 0.4 percent.
Bond markets are focused on Russia's new eurobond, its first
in three years which it said had already garnered bids of $5.5
billion. Books are due to close later today and Moscow has
hinted at a yield of 4.65-4.90 percent, roughly a 50 basis point
premium to the existing 2023 issue.
Russian yield spreads to Treasuries were flat at 250 bps, a
one-week high
Foreign funds are wary of the bond, fearing repercussions
due to U.S. sanctions on some Russian entities including VTB,
the owner of the investment bank arranging the deal. Societe
Generale credit strategist Regis Chatellier said much depended
on the issue's eligibility for the EMBI Global bond index.
"If it goes to the index, dedicated investors will have to
ask themselves what to do. If it is not euroclearable, and it is
not part of the index, the pool of investors will be much
reduced," Chatellier said.
"But they will find some buyers here and there, because
theoretically if the money goes to the sovereign then this
transaction is not under sanction."
Elsewhere, Mozambique's restructured 2023 dollar bond fell
one cent after government failed to come up with cash to meet a
loan repayment deadline on Monday.
Nigeria's naira fell 1 percent in the one-month
non-deliverable forward market ahead of a central
bank meeting that could deliver a rate hike to combat inflation
but could also introduce a new parallel exchange rate.
The government is now using a lower, 285 per dollar rate for
petrol imports rather than the official 197 rate.
The Hungarian forint rose 0.4 percent against the euro
ahead of a central bank meeting that may cut rates by
10-15 bps while signalling the end of the easing cycle.
The zloty hovered at 3-1/2-month lows as tensions
flared with the European Union over the rule of law in Poland
.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 785.92 -2.98 -0.38 -1.04
Czech Rep 874.15 -0.68 -0.08 -8.59
Poland 1825.68 +6.71 +0.37 -1.80
Hungary 26498.67 +130.42 +0.49 +10.78
Romania 6391.49 +5.60 +0.09 -8.75
Greece 641.24 -7.86 -1.21 +1.57
Russia 885.71 +6.16 +0.70 +17.00
South Africa 46834.14 +296.21 +0.64 +2.26
Turkey 78173.56 +1407.71 +1.83 +8.99
China 2822.04 -21.60 -0.76 -20.26
India 25307.67 +77.31 +0.31 -3.10
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.01 27.02 +0.04 -0.05
Poland 4.44 4.44 +0.11 -4.06
Hungary 315.88 317.17 +0.41 -0.39
Romania 4.51 4.51 +0.03 +0.20
Serbia 122.85 122.70 -0.12 -1.12
Russia 66.85 66.79 -0.09 +9.13
Kazakhstan 336.56 336.67 +0.03 +1.17
Ukraine 25.11 25.10 -0.04 -4.61
South Africa 15.70 15.71 +0.07 -1.49
Kenya 100.90 100.80 -0.10 +1.29
Israel 3.87 3.86 -0.16 +0.58
Turkey 2.98 2.99 +0.60 -1.98
China 6.55 6.55 -0.02 -0.96
India 67.65 67.40 -0.37 -2.15
Brazil 3.57 3.57 +0.13 +10.98
Mexico 18.47 18.52 +0.27 -7.02
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 422 0 .06 7 14.53 1
All data taken from Reuters at #N/A *The record could not be
found GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(additional reporting by Claire Milhench)