EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for 1st weekly rise since mid-April

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, May 27 Emerging stocks enjoyed their
first weekly gains since mid-April on Friday but currencies
remained under pressure as investors remained divided on the
prospect of a June interest rate rise in the United States. 
    MSCI's emerging equity index gained 0.7 percent on
the day and is up 3 percent so far this week, lifted by gains in
bourses across Asia, South Africa, Turkey and
central and eastern Europe .
    The gains snap a five-week long losing streak for the index.
    But uncertainty over the future trajectory of U.S. Federal
Reserve interest rates kept currencies on an uncertain footing
as investors cashed in recent gains. South Africa's rand,
Turkey's lira and Russia's rouble all weakened
against the dollar on the day. 
    "The Fed hike is an interesting one: If it does happen in
June, it will be negative but the market is really schizophrenic
about it," said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at
TD Securities. 
    Markets now see a roughly 26 percent chance of an interest
rate rise in June from the U.S. Federal Reserve, down from 34
percent a day ago, according to CME FedWatch. That follows on
lacklustre data and comments from a Fed policymaker who cited
Brexit risks from Britain's referendum on June 23. 
    However, at the start of the month markets had priced no
hikes in June, and the increase in expectations over the month
has adversely impacted emerging assets with many economies
looking vulnerable to higher borrowing costs. 
    "There is money looking to go into emerging markets and
there is a certain appetite for risk, but it is cautious and
most certainly not gung-ho," Fage said. 
    Turkey's lira weakened 0.5 percent against the dollar,
undermined by data showing the number of foreign tourists
visiting dropped by 28 percent in April. That was the biggest
drop in 17 years, amid tensions with Russia and security
concerns after a series of bombings. 
    New political concerns also surfaced as it emerged that
Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek - a key economic reformer
whose reappointment this week had initially reassured investors
- will see his responsibilities shrink in the new cabinet.
 
    "We believe that political risks will not stay out of the
headlines for long," Citi analysts wrote in a note to clients.
    Oil prices rallying over the week and briefly
piercing the $50 dollar ceiling on Thursday had provided some
support. But a 1.5 percent slide on Friday weighed on Russia's
 rouble, which weakened 0.3 percent.
    Across central and eastern Europe, currencies 
 eased against the euro albeit in a market rendered
less liquid than usual by Warsaw's closure for a national
holiday.
       
                
 Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    809.16    +6.23   +0.78   +1.89     
       
 Czech Rep            890.21    -1.09   -0.12   -6.91     
       
 Poland           1853.14    +3.87   +0.21   -0.32     
       
 Hungary           26865.59  +208.78   +0.78  +12.31     
       
 Romania           6482.47   +41.46   +0.64   -7.45     
       
 Greece              646.91    +1.51   +0.23   +2.46     
       
 Russia             914.45    -4.34   -0.47  +20.79     
       
 South Africa   47912.44   +76.69   +0.16   +4.62     
        
 Turkey          78257.96  +222.33   +0.28   +9.11     
       
 China             2821.54    -0.91   -0.03  -20.28     
       
 India           26624.06  +257.38   +0.98   +1.94     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.01     27.02   +0.04    -0.04      
     
 Poland          4.40      4.40   +0.03    -3.25      
     
 Hungary       313.88    314.00   +0.04    +0.24      
     
 Romania         4.51      4.50   -0.05    +0.31      
     
 Serbia        123.29    123.37   +0.06    -1.48      
     
 Russia            65.99     65.86   -0.20   +10.54      
     
 Kazakhstan       335.56    334.06   -0.45    +1.47      
     
 Ukraine           25.13     25.10   -0.12    -4.69      
     
 South Africa      15.54     15.52   -0.17    -0.52      
     
 Kenya            100.55    100.80   +0.25    +1.64      
     
 Israel             3.84      3.83   -0.42    +1.17      
     
 Turkey             2.94      2.93   -0.25    -0.79      
     
 China              6.56      6.55   -0.09    -1.04      
     
 India             66.97     66.92   -0.08    -1.15      
     
 Brazil             3.58      3.58   +0.03   +10.59      
     
 Mexico            18.49     18.45   -0.25    -7.15      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   420         0    .01  7 17.18 1   
        
            
