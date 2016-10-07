版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brexit woes weigh on emerging markets as US jobs data looms

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, Oct 7 Emerging stocks and currencies
fell on Friday as fears of a hard Brexit for Britain weighed on
global markets, and investors waited for key U.S. jobs data,
though shares looked likely to show a weekly gain. 
    MSCI's emerging market benchmark fell 0.3 percent
with bourses across Asia   and emerging
Europe racking up solid losses. The index took its lead
from major bourses slipping lower amid concerns that Britain's
divorce from the EU will be messier and costlier for the economy
than expected, which saw sterling plunge to a three decade low.
    Closely watched U.S. payroll data out later on Friday added
to frayed nerves, with a Reuters poll predicting an increase of
175,000. Initial jobless benefit claims in the world's largest
economy out on Thursday were unexpectedly strong, indicating the
U.S. labour market was holding firm and supporting the prospect
of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.  
    "There's a bit of worry it will come in strong and then the
speculation about a rate hike will intensify," said Per
Hammarlund, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB.
    "Investors just want to make sure there won't be any
surprises about the December rate hike - that's pretty much
priced in now, in EM at least - but if you see stronger than
expected growth ... you could be looking at more than two rate
hikes next year and that could put a wet blanket over the
rally."
    Yet over the week, the emerging stocks benchmark was on
track for a 1.2 percent rise.
    With the dollar up 0.2 percent on the day and on
track for a 1.6 percent jump on the week, currencies looked more
sombre. Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand both
weakened around half a percentage point against the greenback,
and both were on track for weekly losses of nearly 2 percent.
    Russia's rouble slipped 0.3 percent, though was
poised for a third week of gains shadowing oil prices,
which are firmly back above the $50 per barrel threshold. 
    Across central and eastern Europe, currencies fared more
mixed. The Hungarian forint strengthened against the
euro for the sixth straight session gaining 0.1 percent and
touching its strongest level in 17 months in early trade.
    Poland's zloty weakened 0.2 percent on the day,
but was on track for its fifth straight week of gains.
    Foreign currency reserve data from a number of emerging
market economies also painted a mixed picture. 
    Chinese foreign exchange reserves fell for a third straight
month in September and by slightly more than markets had
expected, suggesting fresh capital outflows from the world's
second-largest economy. 
    Yet in South Africa, net and gross reserves both beat
forecasts. 
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    914.61    -2.43   -0.26  +15.17     
       
 Czech Rep            891.13    +1.75   +0.20   -6.82     
       
 Poland           1756.45    -5.45   -0.31   -5.52     
       
 Hungary           28401.79    +2.20   +0.01  +18.73     
       
 Romania           6933.65   -10.79   -0.16   -1.01     
       
 Greece              574.91    +0.69   +0.12   -8.94     
       
 Russia            1006.63    +2.38   +0.24  +32.97     
       
 South Africa    45280.24  +229.16   +0.51   -1.13     
       
 Turkey          77768.51  -126.21   -0.16   +8.42     
       
 China             3005.51    +7.03   +0.23  -15.08     
       
 India           28057.34   -48.87   -0.17   +7.43     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.02     27.00   -0.06    -0.07      
     
 Poland          4.28      4.28   -0.17    -0.60      
     
 Hungary       303.95    304.17   +0.07    +3.52      
     
 Romania         4.49      4.47   -0.39    +0.60      
     
 Serbia        123.04    123.14   +0.08    -1.28      
     
 Russia            62.29     62.09   -0.32   +17.11      
     
 Kazakhstan       330.70    332.70   +0.60    +2.96      
     
 Ukraine           25.80     25.87   +0.27    -7.16      
     
 South Africa      13.92     13.87   -0.37   +11.06      
     
 Kenya            101.25    101.20   -0.05    +0.94      
     
 Israel             3.79      3.78   -0.20    +2.56      
     
 Turkey             3.06      3.04   -0.56    -4.54      
     
 China              6.67      6.67   -0.00    -2.65      
     
 India             66.71     66.69   -0.03    -0.77      
     
 Brazil             3.23      3.23   +0.09   +22.70      
     
 Mexico            19.32     19.23   -0.47   -11.14      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   348        -1    .01  7 70.44 1   
        
            
 All data taken from Reuters at 09:14 GMT. Currency percent
change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.        
       
 (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)

