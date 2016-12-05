EMERGING MARKETS-Italy jitters are short-lived but lira still lags

LONDON, Dec 5 Emerging markets shrugged off political uncertainty in Italy, Europe's third-largest economy, on Monday, though the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates and a tumble in Chinese shares kept the mood subdued. There was an initial flop from the trouble-sensitive Turkish lira and currencies such as the Polish zloty and Czech crown that have the closest trade ties to the euro zone. The stumble proved short-lived, however, with currency losses trimmed right back and stocks in Poland and South Africa rising solidly after both countries got credit rating boosts from S&P Global on Friday. There was particular relief that South Africa had dodged a downgrade to junk status, while the outlook on Poland's rating was returned to stable after a shock downgrade at the start of the year. UBP's EM macro and FX strategist Koon Chow said European reaction to the Italian referendum was fairly restrained. "EM currencies are a little bit weaker, but anything less than 1 percent is meaningless, and even the central and eastern Europe currencies are only down a bit against dollar -- and for them it should be a double whammy because of the euro." More of the drama had been in Asia. Currencies had seen the first reaction to the Italian referendum result while China's blue-chip share index saw its biggest fall in six months as nerves about a trade war with the United States were compounded by the top securities regulator warning of "barbaric" share acquisitions. The CSI300 index fell 1.7 percent to 3,469.41 points as the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2 percent too. "You launch leveraged buy-outs using illegitimate money, turning from a stranger to a barbarian at the gate, and ultimately becoming a robber in the industry," said Liu Shiyu, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). "That is unacceptable." He was referring to a recent series of acquisitions that he described as "somewhat abnormal". A row was also simmering over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump choosing to calling Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday. In Beijing, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said: "The whole world knows about the Chinese government's position on the Taiwan issue. I think President-elect Trump and his team are also clear." Most emerging Asian currencies had been pulled back by the initial negative reaction to the overnight result in Italy's vote, which raises fresh uncertainty for troubled Italian banks, as well as the prospect of an early election. Malaysia's ringgit edged up, however, after the central bank on Friday announced fresh measures to stabilise the hard-hit currency. But the Turkish lira remained weak as inflation data came in weaker-than-expected due to a fall in food prices. The lira, which was at almost 3.54 to the dollar by 1035 GMT, has lost nearly one-fifth of its value against the dollar this year, and analysts are expecting the central bank to react with further rate hikes. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5 For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 852.11 -0.96 -0.11 +7.30 Czech Rep 891.66 +4.46 +0.50 -6.76 Poland 1820.74 +37.17 +2.08 -2.07 Hungary 30022.68 +214.19 +0.72 +25.51 Romania 6938.30 -9.98 -0.14 -0.94 Greece 624.77 +10.82 +1.76 -1.04 Russia 1061.50 +11.29 +1.08 +40.22 South Africa 43287.50 +465.34 +1.09 -5.48 Turkey 73725.69 +334.75 +0.46 +2.79 China 3204.95 -38.90 -1.20 -9.44 India 26349.10 +118.44 +0.45 +0.89