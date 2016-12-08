EMERGING MARKETS-Russian shares hit record high after Rosneft stake sale

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Dec 8 Emerging market stocks climbed the most in a month on Thursday, as Russia's approval of the sale of a 10.5 billion euro stake in its largest oil firm sent Moscow shares to a record high and forecast-beating Chinese trade data lifted the mood. MSCI's emerging market index jumped 1.3 percent in the wake of China reporting upbeat trade figures, with exports and imports both beating forecasts. The European Central Bank was also expected to extend its already generous 1.5 trillion euro stimulus programme later. That could help offset some of the pressure on EM assets if U.S. interest rates rise next week as expected. "The trade data is giving an extra boost to emerging markets today but it's part of a broader trend," said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB. "People have started to get used to (U.S. President-elect Donald) Trump being in office and the Fed hike is pretty much fully priced in... Commodity prices have continued to go up, and that sentiment is also starting to affect emerging markets." China's data as well as a softer dollar in the currency markets had given most emerging Asian markets a solid lift overnight, although notably not those in China itself. Russian rouble-denominated stocks then hit an all time high after Moscow said on Wednesday it sold a 10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) stake in oil giant Rosneft to Qatar and commodities trader Glencore. Not only was the money considerable, but the deal also confounded expectations that the Kremlin's standoff with the West might scare off major investors from such high profile assets. Having been buffeted rather than battered like many emerging markets by Trump's U.S. election win, central and eastern Europe were bracing for the next move from the ECB later on Thursday. Moves by the ECB tend to influence CEE countries like Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania because the euro zone is so close and such a big market for local companies. The central bank is expected to extend its money printing programme until at least next September. Polish stocks briefly surged to a six-month high in Warsaw as state-controlled firms also announced a deal to buy out Italy's UniCredit's Polish arm. The deal ended months of uncertainty. "The historic exit from Poland by a major Italian bank marks a turn that reflects an EU-wide home-bias tendency," said Simon Quijano-Evans, strategist at Legal & General Investment Management, in a note. EM currencies were generally higher against the backdrop of a softer dollar, though the euro was climbing which meant it was higher against the likes of the zloty and Hungary's forint. The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar climbed near one-month peaks. Indonesia's rupiah meanwhile raced to a near four-week high on solid demand for local bonds among foreign investors. Bucking the trend, the Chinese yuan edged down on local corporate dollar demand. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5 For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 878.92 +11.31 +1.30 +10.68 Czech Rep 895.81 +1.57 +0.18 -6.33 Poland 1899.11 +9.60 +0.51 +2.15 Hungary 30370.43 +218.42 +0.72 +26.96 Romania 6866.42 -7.89 -0.11 -1.97 Greece 644.36 +4.29 +0.67 +2.06 Russia 1081.59 +14.84 +1.39 +42.87 South Africa 43480.86 +553.69 +1.29 -5.06 Turkey 76238.87 +208.09 +0.27 +6.29 China 3215.73 -6.51 -0.20 -9.14 India 26694.28 +457.41 +1.74 +2.21 ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Claire Milhench; Editing by Hugh Lawson)