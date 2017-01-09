EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira hits record low, EM stocks slip

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 9 The Turkish lira hit record lows
against the dollar on Monday as expectations of faster
tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve added to domestic
economic and political pressures/
Emerging market equities in general slipped 0.4 percent.
The lira was down more than 2 percent to 3.72 to the
dollar after Friday's data showed U.S. wages rose in December
prompting U.S. rate hike expectations.
.
"The lira has always been one of the most exposed EM
currencies to any sign that monetary policy in the U.S. will
tighten because of its large external financing requirement,"
said William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at
Capital Economics.
"(Turkish) domestic policy-making is playing a role too as
it seems the central bank is responding to political pressure
not to raise interest rates, so it is likely to be behind the
curve in reacting to pressure in the currency," he added.
The lira lost 3.2 percent last week, pounded by
higher-than-expected inflation and security fears after a series
of gun and bomb attacks. The economy has remained sluggish, with
a smaller-than-expected rise in industrial production in
November, whilst Moody's has warned that bank profits will be
hit by increased non-performing loans.
Turkish 5-year credit default swaps rose 3 basis points
(bps) from Friday's close to 273 bps, whilst the yield premium
paid by Turkish sovereign bonds over U.S. Treasuries
on the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified widened
out 9 bps to 359 bps.
The stronger dollar and expectations of faster Fed
tightening also created headwinds for other vulnerable emerging
market currencies and contributed to more subdued investor
appetite for riskier assets, with the benchmark emerging stocks
index down 0.4 percent.
The yield premium on the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified
also widened out 3 bps to 327 bps.
The Mexican peso, which remains vulnerable to any
restrictions on trade, weakened 0.23 percent. It was still
trading above record lows hit last week, which had prompted the
Mexican central bank to intervene.
On Friday, Trump said Mexico repeated that Mexico would
repay the United States for his planned border wall
, capping a week in which carmaker Ford cancelled a
planned factory in Mexico following criticism from Trump.
China's onshore yuan slipped 0.24 percent and the
offshore yuan gave back some of the sharp gains it made
last week. But borrowing costs retreated from record highs, with
overnight yuan deposit rates falling to around 10
percent from Friday's high of 87 percent.
In recent weeks the Chinese authorities have intervened in
both onshore and offshore currency markets by selling dollars
aggressively to prevent the yuan from depreciating too quickly,
with Trump vowing to label China a currency manipulator.
Data released at the weekend showed China's foreign exchange
reserves fell for a sixth consecutive month in December to
near-six year lows of $3.011 trillion.
Central bank adviser Fan Gong said the decline in forex
reserves was good news in the long-run, adding that the yuan had
been overvalued for the last three or four years.
Chinese mainland stocks were up about 0.5
percent and Hong Kong shares rose 0.25 percent, with
China confident it reached 6.7 percent economic growth in 2016.
The Russian rouble weakened 0.6 percent versus the
dollar and Moscow dollar-denominated stocks retreated
0.8 percent with oil prices falling 1.7 percent to
around $56 a barrel.
Trump has now accepted that Russia engaged in cyber attacks
during the U.S. presidential election and may take action in
response. This may prompt a reversal of the view
that Western sanctions on Russia will soon be lifted.
The South African rand slipped 0.3 percent against
the dollar. Over the weekend the chances of President Jacob
Zuma's ex-wife becoming the next leader of the ruling ANC party
were given a boost with an endorsement from the party's women's
division. Zuma also called for an end to ANC
infighting.
The Polish zloty weakened 0.4 percent against the
euro. The central bank is seen keeping interest rates on hold at
a record low of 1.5 percent at its rate setting meeting on
Wednesday.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 877.74 -3.37 -0.38 +1.79
Czech Rep 937.06 -0.46 -0.05 +1.68
Poland 2001.16 +2.40 +0.12 +2.73
Hungary 32808.78 -47.09 -0.14 +2.52
Romania 7239.86 +20.59 +0.29 +2.19
Greece 654.43 -5.87 -0.89 +1.68
Russia 1162.39 -10.20 -0.87 +0.87
South Africa 44471.07 +14.58 +0.03 +1.30
Turkey 76918.17 -188.40 -0.24 -1.56
China 3171.60 +17.28 +0.55 +2.19
India 26729.11 -30.12 -0.11 +0.39
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.00 27.01 +0.03 +0.02
Poland 4.38 4.35 -0.55 +0.64
Hungary 307.85 307.03 -0.27 +0.32
Romania 4.50 4.50 +0.04 +0.74
Serbia 123.56 123.65 +0.07 -0.17
Russia 59.95 59.56 -0.66 +2.19
Kazakhstan 331.80 331.31 -0.15 +0.56
Ukraine 26.90 26.90 -0.00 +0.37
South Africa 13.79 13.73 -0.45 -0.44
Kenya 103.75 103.60 -0.14 -1.33
Israel 3.86 3.84 -0.45 -0.17
Turkey 3.72 3.64 -2.17 -5.28
China 6.93 6.92 -0.24 +0.13
India 68.20 68.09 -0.16 -0.37
Brazil 3.22 3.22 +0.00 +0.91
Mexico 21.30 21.22 -0.39 -2.75
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 353 3 .06 7 47.88 1