EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies feel nerves as Trump inauguration nears

LONDON Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

MSCI's emerging stock index fell 0.7 percent with some heavyweight exchanges in Asia such as Hong Kong, Taiwan down around 1 percent while bourses in Russia and Poland slipped 0.5 percent.

Currencies fared little better. Turkey's lira led the falls against the dollar, weakening by 1.3 percent and extending losses since the start of the year to 6.3 percent.

The currency weakened despite the central bank effectively closing off two of its lira funding taps and forcing banks to use its "late liquidity window" in an effort to stem the falls while the government said it expected the central bank to act and volatility to fade.

"These tools potentially make what is already a convoluted monetary policy set up more complicated," said William Jackson, senior emerging market economist at Capital Economics, adding that the difficulty in gauging monetary policy stance had been a frequent concern for investors.

"There are fundamental reasons why the Turkish lira should weaken with U.S. policy set to tighten and domestic political concerns...Also, it's an economy with an entrenched high wage growth, high inflation problem," he said, adding he expected the central bank to hike interest rates at a meeting on January 24.

Turkish assets have been roiled by worries over its big external financing needs, political reforms, a lacklustre economy and security threats.

South Africa's rand nearly matched the losses, weakening by more than 1 percent and chalking up the biggest daily fall in 10 days. Mexico's peso slipped 0.7 percent.

Across emerging Europe, currencies weakened against the euro. Serbia's dinar slipped 0.2 percent despite the central bank intervening once again to prop up the dinar.

And in eurobond issuance, Argentina started its investor roadshow, aiming to sell $3-5 billion just nine months after it sold $16.5 billion in its return to capital markets. Egypt is also meeting investors in what could be a bumper week for issuance from emerging market countries.

Meanwhile Mozambique said it would not pay the coupon due on January 18 for its 2023 eurobond citing its deteriorating economic and fiscal situation as the country is edging closer to default.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 889.65 -6.33 -0.71 +3.18

Czech Rep 926.83 -3.59 -0.39 +0.57

Poland 2009.61 -6.28 -0.31 +3.17

Hungary 33004.38 +54.61 +0.17 +3.13

Romania 7163.09 +19.13 +0.27 +1.10

Greece 645.01 -6.69 -1.03 +0.21

Russia 1162.46 +4.27 +0.37 +0.88

South Africa 46270.69 +203.49 +0.44 +5.40

Turkey 81617.54 +93.22 +0.11 +4.45

China 3102.69 -10.07 -0.32 -0.03

India 27288.17 +50.11 +0.18 +2.49

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2017

Czech Rep 27.00 27.01 +0.01 +0.01

Poland 4.38 4.38 +0.01 +0.63

Hungary 307.09 306.90 -0.06 +0.56

Romania 4.51 4.49 -0.29 +0.65

Serbia 123.72 123.51 -0.17 -0.30

Russia 59.53 59.60 +0.13 +2.92

Kazakhstan 333.10 332.46 -0.19 +0.17

Ukraine 27.70 27.55 -0.54 -2.53

South Africa 13.62 13.50 -0.88 +0.81

Kenya 103.80 103.80 +0.00 -1.38

Israel 3.82 3.82 -0.21 +0.70

Turkey 3.77 3.72 -1.27 -6.43

China 6.90 6.90 -0.00 +0.64

India 68.12 68.16 +0.05 -0.26

Brazil 3.22 3.22 -0.00 +1.02

Mexico 21.59 21.47 -0.58 -4.06

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 352 0 .01 7 49.67 1

All data taken from Reuters at 10:38 GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench)