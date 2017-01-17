EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar weakness lends Turkish lira support, EM stocks rise

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 17 Dollar weakness and Turkish
central bank liquidity tightening provided some support to the
Turkish lira on Tuesday, whilst a move lower in U.S. treasury
yields improved risk appetite, boosting emerging equities.
Some of the most beaten-down emerging market currencies,
such as the lira and the Mexican peso, made some decent gains in
early trading after the dollar weakened 0.2 percent against a
basket of currencies.
Traders said comments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
that the dollar was too strong had provoked a broad re-think of
the dollar strength that has dominated currency markets in
recent weeks.
Trump's failure to offer any details on his proposed fiscal
expansion has also disappointed dollar bulls.
The lira, which is down around 7 percent so far this
year on concerns over Turkey's political and economic outlook,
firmed as much as 0.7 percent before retreating again to trade
flat, with the central bank declining to open a one-week repo
auction for a fourth consecutive day.
It also withdrew price quotations for the Borsa Istanbul
repo market after providing some funding at 8.5 percent, forcing
banks to borrow using its "late liquidity window" at 10 percent.
Lira weakness means that Turkish inflation could reach
double digits in the first quarter for the first time in almost
five years, putting more pressure on the central bank to raise
interest rates.
"The central bank is reluctant to hike rates properly and is
trying to tighten liquidity conditions via various measures, but
in terms of credibility it doesn't work," said Guillaume Tresca,
a senior emerging market strategist at Credit Agricole.
Financial markets are keen to see a sharp rise of 200-300
basis points at the central bank's next meeting on Jan. 24 but
Tresca said the market could be disappointed.
"They need to send a signal they are ready to do something
... they need to shock the market," Tresca said. "75 basis
points is not enough."
The Mexican peso also firmed 0.8 percent after
slipping over 1 percent on Monday.
The peso had been clobbered by Trump's threats to slap
tariffs on German carmakers, which are stepping up production in
low-cost Mexican plants. A central bank official
said Mexico could not rule out further forex interventions to
deal with volatility.
"We are still quite concerned - we don't know what Trump
will do, and it will be driven by Trump," said Tresca, adding
that short positions in the peso were still quite large.
The South African rand was amongst the strongest
currency performers, firming 1.4 percent, whilst the Russian
rouble gained 1.1 percent.
The rouble was helped by a rise in oil prices to
over $56 a barrel and end-of-month tax payments, where Russian
exporters convert a portion of their foreign currency revenues
into roubles.
The Chinese onshore yuan also gained 0.5 percent,
whilst the offshore yuan rose 0.7 percent to a more
than one-week high.
China will reduce its 2017 economic growth target to around
6.5 percent from last year's 6.5-7 percent, reflecting a policy
shift from supporting growth to pushing for reforms to contain
debt and housing risks.
Appetite for riskier emerging market assets was also boosted
by a fall in U.S. 10-year treasury yields, which helped
the benchmark emerging stocks index climb 0.7 percent
after two days of losses.
Hong Kong stocks were amongst the best performers in
Asia, rebounding 0.5 percent after suffering their biggest one
day loss in a month on Monday. Mainland Chinese stocks
gained 0.2 percent and Korean stocks rose 0.4 percent.
But emerging Europe delivered a more mixed performance ahead
of a speech from British Prime Minister Theresa May in which she
is expected to lay out more detail of her plan to exit the
European Union.
Brexit is an issue for some Eastern European economies
because it could mean a fall in their financing from the EU.
Russian dollar-denominated stocks firmed 0.6 percent
but Polish stocks slipped 0.3 percent and Hungary
fell 0.5 percent.
The first hearing in a $3 billion eurobond dispute between
Moscow and Kiev will kick off in an English court on Tuesday
after Moscow asked the High Court for a summary judgment.
Ukraine's finance minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said he hoped
Ukraine would continue receiving U.S. support, including
financial and military assistance, under the incoming Trump
administration even if the latter boosts ties with Russia.
Ukraine's central bank said it would sell up to $100 million
on Tuesday to support the hryvnia, which was 0.4 percent
firmer but still trading around two-year lows against the
dollar.
In eurobond issuance, Egypt will begin meetings for its U.S.
dollar bond today, following hard on the heels of Argentina on
Monday.
