EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks at 3-month high, rouble in second day of losses

LONDON Jan 26 Emerging stocks hit three-month highs on Thursday, boosted by U.S. shares roaring higher, but currencies weakened led by a fall in the rouble after Russian authorities announced steps to increase central bank reserves.

MSCI's emerging market index rose 0.7 percent in its fourth day of gains, after solid U.S. earnings and expectations of a large fiscal spending package hoisted the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the 20,000 level for the first time and gave a fresh impetus to global equity markets.

Bourses in Hong Kong, India and Moscow jumped more than 1 percent while stocks in Turkey and much of emerging Europe also posted strong gains.

Emerging currencies, however, failed to advance as the dollar inched off six-week lows.

The rouble weakened 0.7 percent against the greenback, extending losses from Wednesday, when Moscow announced it would start buying foreign currency in February in line with a budget rule designed to shield the economy from swings in oil prices.

Analysts said the decision reflected concern over the rouble's appreciation after it rose almost 20 percent last year.

"(The rouble) does reflect these various announcements about FX intervention," said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities.

"It will make the rouble less sensitive to oil price moves."

Turkey's lira fell 0.75 percent for its third day in the red, lurching closer towards a record low hit earlier in January. The falls reflect investor fear that the central bank will not adequately tighten policy to defend the currency after a rate hike earlier in the week seen as insufficient.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli urged banks to lend to firms showing the "slightest sign of life" and said the economic recovery had begun.

South Africa's rand weakened 0.5 percent while Ukraine's hryvnia slipped 0.2 percent ahead of a central bank meeting where policymakers are expected to sit tight.

Meanwhile, the Mexican peso held steady against the dollar after recording its biggest daily gains in more than two months on Wednesday, when Trump said the country's economic future was important to the United States even as he forged ahead with plans for a new border wall.

"(The Mexican peso) has been surprisingly resilient but there is no question that the country will be facing the biggest challenges from the shift in U.S. policy," Simon Quijano-Evans, a strategist at Legal & General Investment Management, wrote in a note to clients.

Mexico will release December trade data later in the day.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 917.20 +5.04 +0.55 +6.37

Czech Rep 944.27 +6.11 +0.65 +2.46

Poland 2088.63 +9.48 +0.46 +7.22

Hungary 32904.18 +96.47 +0.29 +2.82

Romania 7418.90 +32.92 +0.45 +4.71

Greece 659.09 -0.10 -0.02 +2.40

Russia 1156.42 -3.37 -0.29 +0.35

South Africa 46367.25 +1.51 +0.00 +5.62

Turkey 83300.48 +172.22 +0.21 +6.61

China 3159.17 +9.61 +0.31 +1.79

India 27708.14 +332.56 +1.21 +4.06

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2017

Czech Rep 27.00 27.00 -0.02 +0.02

Poland 4.35 4.35 +0.02 +1.24

Hungary 310.69 309.62 -0.34 -0.60

Romania 4.50 4.50 +0.01 +0.86

Serbia 123.85 123.82 -0.02 -0.40

Russia 59.89 59.50 -0.65 +2.30

Kazakhstan 328.30 328.21 -0.03 +1.63

Ukraine 27.20 27.15 -0.18 -0.74

South Africa 13.27 13.23 -0.31 +3.47

Kenya 103.85 103.80 -0.05 -1.43

Israel 3.79 3.78 -0.09 +1.72

Turkey 3.86 3.83 -0.80 -8.64

China 6.88 6.88 +0.06 +0.96

India 68.09 67.98 -0.17 -0.22

Brazil 3.17 3.17 +0.00 +2.63

Mexico 21.03 21.07 +0.17 -1.51

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 345 -2 .02 7 47.75 1

All data taken from Reuters at 10:03 GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyriam; editing by Mark Heinrich)