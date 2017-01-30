EMERGING MARKETS-Rand, rouble lead emerging FX falls; lira in surprise 1.2 pct gain

LONDON Jan 30 The South African rand and Russian rouble were pummeled by weaker commodity prices on Monday, leading a wider fall in emerging currencies, while the Turkish lira bucked the trend with a 1.2 percent jump versus the dollar.

MSCI's emerging equity index eased 0.4 percent in thin trading, with many of the Asian markets that are its biggest components shut for Lunar New Year holidays.

Bourses elsewhere mostly slipped, tracking world shares amid concerns about the impact of the new U.S. administration's trade and economic policies after President Donald Trump introduced immigration curbs over the weekend.

While the dollar stayed flat versus a basket of currencies , lower oil and commodity prices dragged South Africa's rand and Russia's rouble lower.

"Oil has come down a bit and that is weighing on the rouble, and some of the commodities like platinum, which suggests there may be a correction in metals prices as well, so it's a bit of risk off on weaker commodity prices," said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging market strategist at SEB.

South Africa's rand weakened as much as 1.6 percent to touch its weakest in nearly two weeks before recouping some of its losses, hit also by media reports that President Jacob Zuma was considering firing ministers who opposed him.

The ruling ANC party is due to hold a news conference at 1200 GMT to discuss the outcome of a regular meeting of its leaders.

Russia's rouble slipped 0.5 percent against the dollar, pressured also by expectations of dollar purchases by the finance ministry to shield the economy from oil price swings and to shore up foreign currency reserves.

According to Rosbank, a local subsidiary of Societe Generale, daily forex purchases could total $100 million. The government will disclose planned purchase amounts by the end of the week.

The surprise winner of the day was Turkey's lira, which rose 1.2 percent, despite Fitch's decision on Friday to cut the sovereign rating to 'junk' and Standard & Poor's unexpected move to lower the outlook on Turkey's rating to "negative" from "stable".

Analysts said Fitch's move had been expected and priced in already for Turkey, which depends on foreign investment flows to fund its current account deficit - one of the biggest in the G20.

However, Turkey's lira was still on track for an 8 percent fall - its worst monthly decline for a January in 23 years.

In central Europe, Romania's leu gained 0.6 percent - its steepest daily gain in a year - after the government delayed approving controversial public spending plans for the second time in three days amid political infighting over the size of the budget for intelligence agencies.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 912.32 -3.60 -0.39 +5.80

Czech Rep 935.96 -0.93 -0.10 +1.56

Poland 2072.78 -11.27 -0.54 +6.41

Hungary 32583.59 -130.99 -0.40 +1.81

Romania 7473.57 -22.17 -0.30 +5.48

Greece 621.54 -15.00 -2.36 -3.43

Russia 1176.60 -19.01 -1.59 +2.11

South Africa 45907.58 -239.18 -0.52 +4.57

Turkey 85387.07 +1559.68 +1.86 +9.28

China 3159.17 +9.61 +0.31 +1.79

India 27853.62 -28.84 -0.10 +4.61

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2017

Czech Rep 27.00 27.02 +0.06 +0.01

Poland 4.33 4.33 +0.11 +1.75

Hungary 311.25 311.02 -0.07 -0.78

Romania 4.50 4.53 +0.57 +0.78

Serbia 123.84 123.88 +0.03 -0.40

Russia 59.92 59.78 -0.24 +2.24

Kazakhstan 326.10 327.91 +0.56 +2.32

Ukraine 27.10 27.19 +0.32 -0.37

South Africa 13.60 13.47 -1.01 +0.95

Kenya 103.85 103.90 +0.05 -1.43

Israel 3.78 3.77 -0.29 +1.81

Turkey 3.83 3.88 +1.20 -7.94

China 6.88 6.88 +0.00 +0.96

India 67.95 68.08 +0.19 -0.01

Brazil 3.14 3.14 +0.00 +3.61

Mexico 20.84 20.89 +0.24 -0.58

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 348 0 .02 7 49.50 1

All data taken from Reuters at 10:00 GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Hugh Lawson)