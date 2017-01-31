EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for best Jan since 2012; lira lags

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week
lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since
2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S.
policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its
fifth month in the red.
Emerging markets have got off to a strong start to 2017,
with stocks and bonds generally outperforming their developed
peers: tmsnrt.rs/2hncDTn.
While MSCI's emerging equity index tracked global stocks 0.6
percent lower on Tuesday due to renewed worries about the impact
of the new U.S. administration's trade and migration policies
, the benchmark is up 5.5 percent in January, its best
monthly return since March.
As the dollar index slipped almost 2 percent over the month
, emerging currencies mostly strengthened, led by last
year's winner, the Brazilian real. The 2016 laggards -
Mexican peso and Turkish lira - were again bringing up the rear
tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml
"Part of it is dollar strength which hasn't really come
through and people have been positively surprised on how EM
currencies have held up despite idiosyncratic risks in some
places like Turkey," said Julian Mayo, co-CIO at Charlemagne
Capital.
"Markets are also responding to the fact that many EM
currencies have halved in value in recent years and now look
very undervalued."
One of the worst hit is the Turkish lira which is down 70
percent against the dollar since mid-2008, more recently due to
political turmoil following a failed coup, militant attacks and
a crackdown on perceived opponents of President Tayyip Erdogan.
Investors are also concerned about the Turkish central
bank's piecemeal approach towards policy tightening.
The lira has lost 7 percent to the dollar this month, its
worst start to a year in almost a quarter century, and fell
another 0.4 percent on Tuesday as data showing continued sharp
falls in tourism revenues highlighted the fragile state of the
economy and current account.
Meanwhile the central bank upped inflation forecasts but
signalled it would stick to the unorthodox steps it has taken to
support the lira so far.
BlueBay strategist Tim Ash said bank governor Murat
Cetinkaya's commitment to a range of interest rates instead of a
single benchmark was deepening confusion.
"(It's) kind of the problem, creates a lack of transparency
and the market is left trying to figure out whether policy is
tight or loose, and how long that is likely to last," Ash said.
Istanbul stocks meanwhile are at nine-month highs,
and shares of export-oriented firms such as white goods maker
Arcelik and carmaker Ford Otosan at multi-year or record highs
.
Charlemagne's Mayo said he was not tempted just yet.
"I suspect that some point in the next three months it will
a good buy but only when the currency bottoms, for now it's more
of a wait-and-see," he added.
On the bonds front, emerging hard currency sovereign debt
yield spreads over Treasuries were at 325 basis points, around
17 bps tighter than end-2016.
Emerging currency debt has returned around 2 percent this
year in dollar terms, according to JPMorgan's GBI-EM index.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 908.03 -5.06 -0.55 +5.31
Czech Rep 936.39 +5.57 +0.60 +1.60
Poland 2071.87 +20.38 +0.99 +6.36
Hungary 32581.86 +105.15 +0.32 +1.81
Romania 7499.53 +15.17 +0.20 +5.85
Greece 613.99 -0.09 -0.01 -4.61
Russia 1163.52 -12.12 -1.03 +0.97
South Africa 46027.12 +175.34 +0.38 +4.84
Turkey 86428.37 +190.82 +0.22 +10.61
China 3159.17 +9.61 +0.31 +1.79
India 27677.28 -172.28 -0.62 +3.95
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.00 27.01 +0.02 +0.02
Poland 4.33 4.33 +0.04 +1.69
Hungary 310.91 309.99 -0.30 -0.67
Romania 4.50 4.50 -0.10 +0.76
Serbia 123.85 123.86 +0.01 -0.40
Russia 60.03 59.86 -0.29 +2.05
Kazakhstan 323.50 326.06 +0.79 +3.14
Ukraine 27.09 27.09 +0.02 -0.31
South Africa 13.58 13.50 -0.57 +1.14
Kenya 103.80 103.90 +0.10 -1.38
Israel 3.77 3.77 +0.03 +2.10
Turkey 3.80 3.78 -0.53 -7.20
China 6.88 6.88 +0.00 +0.96
India 67.84 67.82 -0.03 +0.16
Brazil 3.13 3.13 +0.00 +4.09
Mexico 20.80 20.78 -0.10 -0.43
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 348 -1 .05 7 48.71 1
All data taken from Reuters at 09:52 GMT. Currency percent
change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.
(editing by John Stonestreet)