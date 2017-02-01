EMERGING MARKETS-Robust factory data lifts emerging stocks; India outperforms

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 1 Indian stocks leapt almost 2
percent on Wednesday, cheering extra spending unveiled in the
2017 budget and outperforming broader emerging equities, which
rose after data showed a factory activity uptick across the
developing world.
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index rose 0.5
percent, snapping a three-day losing streak after China's
manufacturing sector grew more than expected in January, growth
in its services sector accelerated and South Korean exports rose
at the fastest pace in nearly five years.
In Europe too, Russian factory activity grew at the fastest
rate in almost six years nL9N1DN00J] while Poland and Czech
activity expanded at the fastest pace in 22 months and nearly
one year respectively.
While many Asian markets, including mainland China, remain
shut, the won powered to a 2-1/2 month high against the
dollar and Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan
added 0.5 percent.
"This underscores the synchronised global recovery that we
have been seeing for the past few months," said Jakob
Christensen, head of emerging markets research at Danske Bank.
"The recovery across the euro zone, United States and even Japan
is spilling over into emerging markets."
The surge was led by a 1.8 percent gain in India to
over three-month highs after the annual budget offered a raft of
incentives for companies, infrastructure and rural areas.
The bullish mood was cemented by Indian factory activity
which returned to growth in January, bouncing back from
December's contraction which was triggered by the government's
scrapping of high-value bank notes.
The Indian rupee firmed 0.4 percent to touch its
highest against the dollar since mid-December
Economists were mixed however on the slightly wider budget
deficit target of 3.2 percent. Ten-year bond yields
rose as much as 5 bps at one point amid confusion
about gross borrowing numbers, but later pared losses.
Average yield spreads of Indian sub-sovereign bonds over
Treasuries widened to 148 bps, a near one-month
high, underperforming Asian peers.
"The budget deficit target is a compromise between keeping
rating agencies and the population happier, with a GDP growth
forecast at 6.5 percent versus original plans of 7.1 percent.
Markets are likely to take this well," Simon Quijano-Evans, an
emerging markets strategist at Legal & General Investment
Management, told clients.
However, a stronger dollar held back many emerging
currencies.
The rouble and lira slipped around 0.2 percent
, with Turkish manufacturing activity contracting at a
slower pace in January after sinking to a four-month low in the
previous month.
"Until they really tighten monetary policy significantly,
the lira will be trading weak," said Christensen. "Investors
don't see any comforting news - the economy is weakening, the
central bank is seen as subject to political pressures and the
external environment is difficult for Turkey."
Markets will looking for fresh guidance from the U.S.
Federal Reserve at its meeting later on Wednesday. The Fed is
expected to keep rates unchanged as it awaits further clarity on
U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed fiscal stimulus.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 913.53 +4.30 +0.47 +5.94
Czech Rep 936.61 +4.15 +0.45 +1.63
Poland 2076.87 +20.04 +0.97 +6.62
Hungary 32569.25 +87.96 +0.27 +1.77
Romania 7487.87 -29.98 -0.40 +5.69
Greece 619.57 +7.82 +1.28 -3.74
Russia 1160.47 -3.68 -0.32 +0.71
South Africa 46207.94 +279.24 +0.61 +5.25
Turkey 86363.77 +68.05 +0.08 +10.53
China 3159.17 +9.61 +0.31 +1.79
India 28146.39 +490.43 +1.77 +5.71
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 -0.01 -0.04
Poland 4.32 4.32 -0.05 +1.90
Hungary 310.30 309.60 -0.23 -0.48
Romania 4.52 4.50 -0.47 +0.31
Serbia 123.94 123.93 -0.01 -0.48
Russia 60.29 60.10 -0.32 +1.62
Kazakhstan 325.15 323.32 -0.56 +2.61
Ukraine 26.98 27.07 +0.33 +0.07
South Africa 13.47 13.46 -0.09 +1.92
Kenya 103.70 103.70 +0.00 -1.28
Israel 3.77 3.76 -0.06 +2.22
Turkey 3.77 3.77 +0.01 -6.51
China 6.88 6.88 +0.00 +0.96
India 67.57 67.49 -0.12 +0.55
Brazil 3.15 3.15 -0.01 +3.24
Mexico 20.73 20.83 +0.51 -0.06
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 349 -2 .01 7 49.61 1