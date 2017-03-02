EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar, politics, push Turkish lira 1 percent lower

| LONDON, March 2
LONDON, March 2 The Turkish lira fell more than
1 percent on Thursday, underperforming emerging market peers on
back of dollar strength, Syria-related security worries and
fears of more discord between the government and media.
Wall Street gains overnight briefly lifted MSCI's emerging
markets index towards one-week highs.
The lira hit its weakest since Feb. 15 after the
dollar firmed to seven-week highs. Investors eyed a U.S.
Federal Reserve rate rise in March after Governor Lael Brainard,
who is usually perceived as dovish, said it could be
"appropriate soon" to remove "additional accommodation".
.
"Given the sizeable current account deficit, Turkey is
vulnerable to a stronger dollar and tighter monetary policy in
the U.S. - they have sizeable dollar debt and that is unnerving
investors," said Jakob Christensen, head of emerging markets
research at Danske Bank.
But politics also weighed, as the Turkish army and allied
Syrian rebels attacked villages held by U.S.-allied militias in
northern Syria on Wednesday, an escalation of Turkey's military
campaign there.
Domestic risks are also on the rise as an April 16
referendum approaches. President Tayyip Erdogan strongly
criticised national daily Hurriyet this week, sending
its shares and those of its parent company tumbling.
Hurriyet and Dogus shares rebounded on Thursday by as much
as 4.5 percent after the paper said it had appointed a new
editor-in-chief.
"Consensus is Erdogan wins (the referendum) and ... markets
stabilise thereafter as the regime looks to get back to business
as usual," said BlueBay strategist Tim Ash, who suggested
however that investors could "take money off the table in the
run up to the vote."
Turkish five-year credit default swaps were
trading at 244 basis points, according to Markit data, hovering
near a two-week high hit on Wednesday.
Other emerging currencies also slipped, with the South
African rand down 0.8 percent, the Russian rouble
down 0.4 percent, and the Mexican peso down 0.6 percent.
The Kazakhstan tenge weakened 0.5 percent, also pressured
by oil prices dipping back towards $56 a barrel.
But Ukraine's hryvnia bucked the trend, firming 0.5
percent against the dollar ahead of a central bank rate setting
meeting today.
Equities were weighed down by Hong Kong though most
other bourses rose, including Turkey, which hit
two-year highs. Indonesian stocks rose 1.1 percent to
3-1/2 month highs and Korean stocks closed up 0.5
percent at one-week highs after robust factory and trade data.
"The very strong (global manufaturing) numbers we got
yesterday underscored the global synchronised recovery we are
seeing right now," said Christensen. "EM exporting countries are
benefiting from that, companies will see higher earnings."
Overseas investors increased their buying of emerging
markets debt and equities to an estimated $17.1 billion in
February, data from the Institute for International Finance
showed, buoyed by positive political and economic news.
Average yield spreads on emerging market sovereign bonds
over U.S. Treasuries have narrowed 36 basis points
(bps) this year to 304 bps, the lowest since November 2014.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 938.61 +0.14 +0.01 +8.85
Czech Rep 973.34 +1.39 +0.14 +5.61
Poland 2254.42 +0.46 +0.02 +15.73
Hungary 33259.90 -83.15 -0.25 +3.93
Romania 8010.73 -26.72 -0.33 +13.07
Greece 654.42 -1.75 -0.27 +1.67
Russia 1107.12 -2.27 -0.20 -3.92
South Africa 44769.38 +92.47 +0.21 +1.98
Turkey 89643.85 +323.61 +0.36 +14.72
China 3230.57 -16.36 -0.50 +4.09
India 28834.87 -149.62 -0.52 +8.29
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.00 27.01 +0.03 +0.02
Poland 4.29 4.28 -0.24 +2.63
Hungary 308.01 307.20 -0.26 +0.26
Romania 4.52 4.52 +0.02 +0.34
Serbia 123.46 123.56 +0.08 -0.09
Russia 58.53 58.27 -0.44 +4.66
Kazakhstan 315.64 313.89 -0.55 +5.71
Ukraine 27.03 27.16 +0.48 -0.11
South Africa 13.11 13.01 -0.74 +4.77
Kenya 102.80 102.65 -0.15 -0.42
Israel 3.69 3.66 -0.76 +4.42
Turkey 3.69 3.65 -1.09 -4.52
China 6.88 6.88 -0.04 +0.88
India 66.74 66.84 +0.15 +1.80
Brazil 3.09 3.09 +0.00 +5.32
Mexico 19.93 19.81 -0.60 +3.96
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 327 1 .03 7 63.46 1