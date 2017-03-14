EMERGING MARKETS-Indian assets soar on election win amid wider stocks rally

| LONDON, March 14
LONDON, March 14 Indian stocks hit record highs
and the rupee firmed on Tuesday as landslide regional election
wins bolstered the government's reform agenda, while emerging
stocks rose to near two-week highs.
MSCI's broad emerging equities index rose 0.3
percent with Russia and Korea among the
outperformers, the latter closing up 0.8 percent at a more than
20-month high.
Markets have already priced in an interest rate rise when
the U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday, and a pick up in
growth is supporting riskier assets.
"We are seeing much better growth from emerging markets -
both external and a little bit domestic," said Kaan Nazli, a
senior economist at Neuberger Berman. "It is at the fastest pace
in nearly three years, driven chiefly by Brazil, Russia and
China."
The biggest gains on the day came in India, where stocks
rose 1.8 percent to a record high in the first trading
session since regional election results were announced, while
the rupee firmed to 66.14 against the dollar, its
strongest level since April last year.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big win in the key
battleground state of Uttar Pradesh at the weekend cheered
investors who see it giving the greenlight for more
business-friendly reforms.
However, wholesale prices rose at a more-than-expected 6.55
percent year-on-year in February, suggesting the central bank
may have to shift its accommodative policy stance.
"(This) supports our view that the Reserve Bank of India
will have to reverse course and begin hiking interest rates much
sooner than is generally expected," Shilan Shah, India economist
at Capital Economics, said in a note.
Chinese mainland shares were flat after
China's factory output and fixed asset investment grew more
strongly than expected in the first two months of the year,
although retail sales disappointed.
A stronger dollar put pressure on some currencies,
with the Turkish lira initially down 0.4 percent after
Ankara suspended high level diplomatic relations with the
Netherlands in a row over political rallies.
"We have already seen some weakness since last week, which
was a combination of the job numbers from the U.S. and general
negative news from home in terms of these tensions," said Nazli,
adding he would be watching for any developments with the
refugee readmission agreement, which Turkey has threatened to
scrap.
The South African rand fell 0.2 percent, with S&P
Global Ratings reiterating its concerns about weak economic
growth, political tensions and policy reforms.
The Polish zloty remained under pressure, trading
near seven week lows against the euro, as a political spat over
European Council President Donald Tusk escalated.
A Polish central banker said Poland may need to consider
raising rates in the second half of the year to prevent
accelerating inflation from discouraging savers. Consumer
inflation numbers for February are out later today.
In the bond markets, Kuwait raised $8 billion for its debut
international issue, with the book hitting $29 billion.
The five-year bond priced at 75 basis points over Treasuries
and the 10-year at around 100 basis points over, which Simon
Quijano-Evans, an emerging markets strategist at Legal & General
Investment Management, said was in line with like-rated Qatar.
"One reason is the lowest oil break-even prices that Kuwait
faces versus peers plus a slightly more flexible peg," he said
in a note.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see)
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 941.93 +3.43 +0.37 +9.24
Czech Rep 979.57 +1.66 +0.17 +6.29
Poland 2244.46 +1.91 +0.09 +15.22
Hungary 32761.92 +75.62 +0.23 +2.37
Romania 7899.45 +9.32 +0.12 +11.49
Greece 647.78 -3.47 -0.53 +0.64
Russia 1074.74 +5.60 +0.52 -6.73
South Africa 44826.07 -20.27 -0.05 +2.10
Turkey 89447.91 +18.18 +0.02 +14.47
China 3238.62 +1.60 +0.05 +4.35
India 29443.75 +497.52 +1.72 +10.58
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.00 27.01 +0.03 +0.02
Poland 4.33 4.33 -0.05 +1.77
Hungary 311.98 312.08 +0.03 -1.01
Romania 4.55 4.55 +0.02 -0.32
Serbia 123.85 123.87 +0.02 -0.40
Russia 59.00 58.76 -0.42 +3.83
Kazakhstan 318.29 318.39 +0.03 +4.83
Ukraine 26.89 26.90 +0.06 +0.43
South Africa 13.16 13.14 -0.14 +4.35
Kenya 102.70 102.55 -0.15 -0.32
Israel 3.66 3.66 +0.16 +5.23
Turkey 3.74 3.74 -0.06 -5.78
China 6.91 6.91 -0.01 +0.45
India 66.15 66.16 +0.02 +2.72
Brazil 3.15 3.15 +0.01 +3.21
Mexico 19.60 19.62 +0.10 +5.70
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 330 1 .06 7 56.27 1
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alexander
Smith)