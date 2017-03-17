EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for best week since July 2016 after Fed

| LONDON, March 17
LONDON, March 17 Emerging equities were set on
Friday for their strongest week since July 2016, up more than 4
percent and trading near 20-month highs after a dovish Fed,
whilst the Turkish lira was at a three-week high after central
bank tightening.
MSCI's emerging equity index was rounding off its
strongest week in eight months after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signalled gradual policy tightening ahead, reassuring investors
who had feared a more hawkish stance.
"The risk scenario people were looking at, that they could
signal a more hawkish path, did not come to fruition ... and
this has basically given a green light to buy emerging markets,"
said Kiran Kowshik, emerging markets FX strategist at UniCredit.
Improving global growth, higher commodity prices, fiscal
stimulus in China and better Chinese industrial activity had
also encouraged investors, he said.
The bullishness was evident in bond markets, where average
yield spreads on emerging dollar debt over U.S. Treasuries
narrowed to 307 basis points (bps) from 316 bps
before the Fed's 15 meeting.
JPMorgan said that having been underweight emerging market
debt after the U.S. presidential elections, it had been adding
risk. "With the (Fed) hurdle cleared we now take off the last of
our emerging market FX hedges to leave us with a small EM
currency overweight position," the bank told clients.
Some of the biggest stock market gains came in Asia, where
Indian shares hit fresh record highs after ministers
cleared key draft bills for a national sales tax.
Korea and Taiwan also hit multi-month highs.
China was the exception, losing 1 percent
for their worst day in three months. Losses were led by sectors
exposed to higher borrowing costs after the central bank
followed the Fed in raising rates.
Most Asian currencies were also set for big weekly gains,
with the Taiwan dollar posting its best week in more than
five years.
In emerging Europe, Russia and Poland were
both up 4 percent for the week, the latter enjoying its best
weekly performance since December 2016.
The Turkish lira outperformed, firming 0.5 percent
after the central bank's Thursday meeting pushed up the average
cost of funding by 50 basis points.
The lira is up 3.5 percent this week, its best performance
since early February.
"With the dollar weakening, it is possible that the lira
will do well over the next couple of weeks … but this could also
provide a selling opportunity," Unicredit's Kowshik said.
On bond markets, new issues came thick and fast, with
Russia's Gazprom raising $750 million 10-year bond at 4.95 for
its first dollar deal since November 2014. Foreign funds bought
75 percent of the deal
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 965.18 +1.98 +0.21 +11.93
Czech Rep 983.94 +3.16 +0.32 +6.76
Poland 2291.89 +8.19 +0.36 +17.66
Hungary 32864.92 -184.52 -0.56 +2.69
Romania 7962.27 +38.45 +0.49 +12.38
Greece 637.30 +1.17 +0.18 -0.99
Russia 1101.89 +5.60 +0.51 -4.38
South Africa 45305.87 -217.25 -0.48 +3.20
Turkey 90169.64 -98.68 -0.11 +15.40
China 3237.31 -31.62 -0.97 +4.31
India 29649.87 +64.02 +0.22 +11.35
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.00 27.01 +0.02 +0.03
Poland 4.30 4.31 +0.01 +2.30
Hungary 309.63 309.46 -0.05 -0.26
Romania 4.56 4.55 -0.16 -0.58
Serbia 123.86 123.90 +0.03 -0.41
Russia 57.89 57.82 -0.11 +5.84
Kazakhstan 315.49 317.09 +0.51 +5.76
Ukraine 26.90 26.95 +0.19 +0.37
South Africa 12.78 12.75 -0.22 +7.44
Kenya 103.00 102.90 -0.10 -0.61
Israel 3.63 3.63 -0.07 +6.08
Turkey 3.61 3.62 +0.31 -2.37
China 6.90 6.90 -0.12 +0.58
India 65.53 65.36 -0.25 +3.69
Brazil 3.12 3.12 -0.08 +4.25
Mexico 19.21 19.26 +0.26 +7.82
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 328 -1 .03 61.48
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)