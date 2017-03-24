EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks pause, rouble firms before central bank

| LONDON, March 24
LONDON, March 24 Emerging stocks paused on
Friday ahead of a vote on a key U.S. reform that may pave the
way for stimulative tax cuts, whilst the Russian rouble firmed
ahead of a central bank meeting at which interest rates are
expected to stay on hold.
MSCI's benchmark emerging stocks index was set to
end the week marginally in the black. Investors are awaiting a
U.S. healthcare bill vote seen as a litmus test of whether
President Donald Trump can muster the backing to implement his
promised tax cuts and spending plans.
"I don't think EM is going to collapse from here but I
wouldn't rule out a 3-5 percent pullback in early Q2," said Tim
Love, investment director for emerging market equities at GAM.
"There has been a very hard fall in the positive carry
trades - Brazil, Russia, Indonesia - so the question is whether
you go back in or think there is another leg down here."
The Russian rouble firmed 0.2 percent ahead of a
central bank meeting at which 15 out of 25 analysts polled by
Reuters expect it to hold rates at 10 percent.
Local bonds were little changed.
However, the chances of a 25 basis point rate cut have grown
as inflation has fallen to 4.6 percent, which is close to the
bank's 4 percent target.
Russian officials have stepped up verbal interventions in
recent days claiming the rouble is overvalued. It has firmed 6.7
percent so far this year to 57.4 per dollar.
Love suggested the authorities would like to see the rouble
back at the mid-60 per dollar level: "I certainly don't think it
is going to spook them if it got a bit weaker from here."
Russian bond yields slipped slightly but are off three-year
lows hit last week.
Elsewhere Chinese mainland shares rose 0.8 percent
to 3-1/2 month highs. Indian shares gained 0.4 percent
after the finance minister said the government would soon
announce new measures to tackle non-performing assets.
Czech shares outperformed in Europe, up 0.2 percent
after consumer confidence rose in March.
The Czech crown's implied euro rate in the three-month
forward market continued to retreat from the
multi-year highs it hit earlier this week.
The Turkish lira firmed 0.3 percent but the South
African rand lost 0.2 percent against the dollar, off a
20-month high hit on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Nigeria's naira was trading at 347 per dollar in
the six-month non-deliverable forwards market, its
firmest in six weeks, having touched almost 400 per dollar a
month ago.
The Nigerian central bank has been intervening in the
foreign exchange market to narrow the gap between the official
and parallel market rates.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 967.73 -0.19 -0.02 +12.23
Czech Rep 983.62 +2.86 +0.29 +6.73
Poland 2237.91 +2.58 +0.12 +14.89
Hungary 32188.29 +60.40 +0.19 +0.58
Romania 7981.43 +19.90 +0.25 +12.65
Greece 634.93 -5.27 -0.82 -1.35
Russia 1119.63 -4.72 -0.42 -2.84
South Africa 44846.66 +1.43 +0.00 +2.15
Turkey 89933.87 +169.76 +0.19 +15.10
China 3268.93 +20.38 +0.63 +5.33
India 29493.54 +161.38 +0.55 +10.77
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 -0.00 -0.04
Poland 4.27 4.26 -0.07 +3.21
Hungary 309.39 309.03 -0.12 -0.18
Romania 4.55 4.55 +0.00 -0.40
Serbia 123.92 123.85 -0.06 -0.46
Russia 57.39 57.43 +0.07 +6.76
Kazakhstan 316.59 315.48 -0.35 +5.39
Ukraine 27.10 27.07 -0.11 -0.37
South Africa 12.46 12.44 -0.12 +10.25
Kenya 102.90 102.90 +0.00 -0.52
Israel 3.65 3.65 +0.11 +5.63
Turkey 3.62 3.63 +0.29 -2.66
China 6.89 6.88 -0.04 +0.81
India 65.44 65.43 -0.02 +3.82
Brazil 3.14 3.14 -0.04 +3.61
Mexico 18.95 18.93 -0.11 +9.34
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 329 0 .01 7 66.93 1
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)