EMERGING MARKETS-Halkbank in Turkish spotlight; South African assets weaken on political concerns

| LONDON, March 29
LONDON, March 29 The Turkey stock market
spotlight was on Halkbank on Wednesday, with its
shares set for their biggest one-day fall after the arrest of
the company's deputy CEO, while South African assets weakened
further on political concerns.
Halkbank deputy CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla was arrested in New
York, accused of conspiring to conduct illegal transactions
through U.S. banks on behalf of Iran's government and other
entities
Shares in Halkbank dropped 14.3 percent -- the biggest daily
fall in percentage terms since it was listed in 2007. The
broader Istanbul index lost 1.3 percent and Turkey's
banking index shed 2.8 percent.
Halkbank dollar bonds also fell, with issues maturing 2021
and 2020 down by more than 0.7 cent in the dollar, according to
Tradeweb data, hitting six-week
lows. The 2019 issue slipped by 0.66 cents.
Turkish credit default swaps inched to a one-week high of
240 basis points, IHS Markit said.
"The arrest is undeniably highly contentious, given that
Halkbank is a majority state-owned bank," analysts at MUFG
Securities said.
South African assets, meanwhile, extended losses as the rand
and government bond prices fell for a third straight day. The
rand was down 0.7 percent, bringing this week's losses against
the dollar to 5 percent after the sudden recall of
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan from a London investor
roadshow.
This has reignited fears that his long-running power
struggle between Gordhan -- seen by investors as a guarantor of
fiscal prudence and South Africa's investment grade rating --
and President Jacob Zuma is coming to a head.
"Fair to say that if Zuma manages to successfully remove
Gordhan it would produce a seismic and very negative move in
South African markets, ratings et al. It would suggest ... a
more aggressive and confiscatory black empowerment agenda," said
Tim Ash, sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.
Benchmark government bond yields were just off two-month
highs, having shot up 70 basis points this week.
Five-year credit default swaps inched to 215 bps, a 2-1/2 month
high, according to IHS Markit.
Broader emerging equities were flat and currencies mostly
weakened after upbeat U.S. data and hawkish policymaker comments
boosted the dollar and Treasury yields.
Hungarian bond yields slipped further after the central bank
struck a dovish note in a Wednesday policy meeting at which it
tried to squeeze more cash out of short-term deposits.
Three-year yields eased 7 bps to 1.23 percent.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 969.22 -1.10 -0.11 +12.40
Czech Rep 984.55 +1.33 +0.14 +6.83
Poland 2234.76 +9.35 +0.42 +14.73
Hungary 32438.63 +144.60 +0.45 +1.36
Romania 7956.14 +2.26 +0.03 +12.29
Greece 665.61 +1.09 +0.16 +3.41
Russia 1122.17 -3.41 -0.30 -2.62
South Africa 45300.13 +84.77 +0.19 +3.18
Turkey 89118.60 -1063.13 -1.18 +14.05
China 3241.31 -11.63 -0.36 +4.44
India 29482.51 +72.99 +0.25 +10.73
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2017
Czech Rep 27.02 27.02 -0.01 -0.06
Poland 4.24 4.24 +0.07 +3.97
Hungary 309.76 309.60 -0.05 -0.30
Romania 4.56 4.55 -0.07 -0.44
Serbia 123.82 123.84 +0.02 -0.38
Russia 56.98 56.99 +0.02 +7.51
Kazakhstan 315.25 315.23 -0.01 +5.84
Ukraine 27.02 27.10 +0.30 -0.07
South Africa 13.05 12.99 -0.49 +5.19
Kenya 102.95 102.90 -0.05 -0.56
Israel 3.62 3.61 -0.27 +6.30
Turkey 3.64 3.66 +0.40 -3.15
China 6.89 6.88 -0.15 +0.79
India 64.91 65.02 +0.17 +4.68
Brazil 3.14 3.14 +0.03 +3.64
Mexico 18.97 19.02 +0.24 +9.18
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 326 3 .03 7 69.47 1
All data taken from Reuters at 08:57 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
(Editing by David Goodman)