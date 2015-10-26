EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks tread water, currencies mixed before big central bank meetings

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 26 Emerging market assets held
steady at the start of a week full of policy meetings at major
central banks, while Poland's election result weighed on its
currency and debt and a shock presidential vote in Argentina
looked set to boost assets there.
Exit polls from Poland's parliamentary election on Sunday
showed the opposition eurosceptic Law and Justice party (PiS)
claimed victory with enough votes to govern alone, potentially
putting emerging Europe's largest economy on collision course
with its EU allies.
Local bonds slipped and the zloty weakened 0.3 percent
against the euro, extending its trend over the past two weeks
while local bonds fell, though stocks gained 0.5 percent after
two weeks of losses.
"Overall, the Polish economic situation is relatively
healthy," said William Jackson at Capital Economics, adding
investors could expect to see a loser fiscal policy.
"The budget position is relatively good, so the zloty should
hold up relatively well and bond yields should stay low, as long
as Law and Justice doesn't resort to extreme populism."
In Argentina's presidential poll on Sunday, conservative
opposition candidate and pro-business mayor of Buenos Aires
Mauricio Macri stunned the ruling party with a strong showing,
closing in on Daniel Scioli, backed by outgoing leftist
President Cristina Fernandez.
The result, which is forcing a run-off on Nov. 22, lifted an
Argentina equity exchange traded fund (ETF) listed in Berlin
0.9 percent to its highest in more than two months
while the peso nudged higher against the dollar.
Elsewhere, investors were wary ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, where policy makers
are expected to keep rates unchanged. The Bank of Japan meets on
Friday, with recent downbeat economic data raising expectations
of further easing from Tokyo.
Last week's hints from the European Central Bank that it
could decide on more stimulus for the economy as soon as
December briefly rekindled investors' hunger for riskier assets,
helping emerging stocks to a fourth straight week of gains.
But on Monday, MSCI's emerging stock index traded
flat as slipping shares eastern Europe and some of Asia
offsetting gains in China mainland indexes, which closed 0.5
percent higher, catching a tailwind from China's central bank
cutting rates on Friday.
In Turkey, stocks fell 0.3 percent while the lira gained 0.4
percent. Voters head to the polls for the second time in five
months there on Sunday. The ruling AKP party is expected to once
again fail to secure enough votes to govern alone, meaning
President Tayyip Erdogan may be forced to share power.
In Russia, stocks struggled 0.2 percent higher, helped by
oil prices nudging higher although with crude firmly stuck below
$50 a barrel the support was limited, and the rouble slipped 0.2
percent.
Currencies elsewhere were also under pressure, with the
Kazakh' tenge weakening 0.5 percent on the day against
the greenback - its weakest since mid-September.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)