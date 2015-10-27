EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip as investors mark time until Fed meets

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 27 Emerging market equities were on
course for their fifth decline in six days on Tuesday and
currencies weakened before two key central bank meetings, as a
rally built on further stimulus hopes fizzled out.
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index fell 0.6
percent on Tuesday as Russian stocks dropped 2.4 percent and
shares fell on some Asian and Eastern European markets.
Chinese shares and Hong Kong
equities closed higher after a turbulent morning. Mainland
indices slid more than 2 percent at one point.
Investors in emerging markets are cautious before a two-day
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that starts on Tuesday, with no
change in interest rates expected, and a Bank of Japan meeting
on Friday.
The Fed meeting has not caused as much anxiety as its
September meeting, but markets remain volatile, said Cristian
Maggio, the head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.
"The Chinese rate cut on Friday hasn't produced a very
positive effect on emerging markets," Maggio said.
"The People's Bank of China mentioned a few things that
unsettled markets, so the market is focusing again on the
possible downside risks to Chinese growth."
Several emerging market currencies also weakened. The
Russian rouble slid 1.3 percent against the dollar to a
three-week low as Brent crude oil futures fell towards
$47 a barrel.
Russia's central bank will meet on Friday, and a slim
majority of analysts expect the bank to leave rates unchanged.
The South African rand fell 0.4 percent as students
protested rising university fees, a sign of the problems the
country's economy faces.
The Turkish lira also slipped 0.4 percent before
Sunday's parliamentary election. The AKP party is expected to
fail once again to secure a majority.
Maggio said another hung parliament was the most likely
outcome and investors had been "extremely complacent ... The
risk is much bigger than what the market is pricing." Those who
took tactical positive positions may start unwinding them before
the vote rather than risk an unexpected outcome, he said.
The Polish zloty recovered from the nine-month low
it had reached against the euro before this past Sunday's
election. But the currency remained under pressure after a
victory by the euro-sceptic Law and Justice party.
Hungary's forint slipped 0.13 percent against the euro
as the central bank indicated the country's record low
1.35 percent base rate could be maintained until 2018 or even
2019.
On debt markets, Sri Lanka is selling a 10-year benchmark
sovereign bond with initial pricing guidance for a yield of
around 7 percent. Sources close to the deal said the order book
had already exceeded $1 billion in Asia.
