EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey outperforms subdued emerging markets after election result

LONDON Nov 2 An outright election win for Turkey's ruling AK Party helped Turkish assets score sharp gains on Monday, outperforming other emerging markets where moves were subdued amid persistent worries over China's economy.

Emerging markets, which face the twin headwinds of a slowing Chinese economy and a looming U.S. interest rate rise, saw MSCI's equity benchmark stay flat. The sector was pressured by 1.6 percent losses in mainland Chinese shares after data showed fresh manufacturing contractions .

In Turkey, however, the mood was buoyant after the Islamist-rooted AKP swept to an unexpected landslide victory on Sunday, returning Turkey to single-party rule in an outcome that will boost President Tayyip Erdogan's power.

"This is a major surprise - they've done 9-10 percentage points better than what the polls were suggesting, so the market is pricing that move towards stability," said Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS in London.

The Istanbul stock market jumped 5 percent for its biggest one-day gain in more than three years while the lira currency rose 3 percent, a three-month high against the dollar .

But the result may deepen social divisions with Kurdish militants in the country's east, and within the different political classes.

Shares in firms seen as linked to dissident cleric Fethullah Gulen tumbled, with mining firm Koza falling as much as 12 percent. Shares in the Dogan conglomerate, whose media group is being investigated by prosecutors, dropped around 10 percent.

Turkish five-year credit default swaps fell 24 basis points (bps) from Friday's close to 229 bps while external debt prices rose - sovereign dollar bonds maturing 2030 and 2034 firmed more than 2 cents in the dollar .

In other emerging markets, the Chinese data - with one survey showing factory activity contracting for the eighth straight month - weighed. The yuan slipped 0.3 percent after its biggest one-day gain in almost 10 years on Friday when state-run banks were suspected of selling dollars.

A slight dollar pull back boosted other Asian currencies while the rouble and rand also firmed .

But the Kazakh tenge fell 0.4 percent after President Nursultan Nazarbayev replaced the central bank head after this year's sharp devaluation. Data showed sales of $3.9 billion in October from the Kazakh rainy day fund to support the tenge.

South African stocks fell 0.5 percent, as telecoms firm MTN extended last week's 17 percent loss, its biggest weekly fall since 2008, after Nigerian regulators gave it two weeks to pay a $5.2 billion fine.

MTN shares lost 7.5 percent on Monday and Eurobonds maturing 2024 fell another 1.3 cents to 91 cents in the dollar. The bonds have fallen almost 10 cents in the past week according to Tradeweb data.

Gulf shares rebounded after falling on Sunday in the wake of a ratings downgrade for Saudi Arabia. Saudi stocks rose 0.9 percent, recouping most of the previous session's losses, with other regional bourses following.

Central European currencies slipped, with the forint falling 0.4 percent after lacklustre euro zone factory growth .

