EMERGING MARKETS-Fed comments halt EM equity rally; Kazakh tenge hits record low

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 5 Emerging stocks snapped a four-day
winning streak on Thursday and currencies came under pressure
after Federal Reserve officials rekindled the prospect of a
December interest rate hike, while the Kazakh tenge crashed to
record lows.
MSCI's benchmark emerging market index slipped 0.5
percent, with bourses in Turkey and Greece losing around 1
percent and shares in South Africa, Russia and much of eastern
Europe posting losses.
Currencies broadly weakened against the dollar with Turkey's
lira and Israel's shekel slipping 0.3 percent and Russia's
rouble and South Africa's rand weakening 0.2 percent - the
latter hitting its lowest level in nearly two weeks.
China's yuan came under additional pressure from uncertainty
over when the International Monetary Fund would discuss whether
to include the currency in its Special Drawing Rights basket.
The dollar traded at a three-month high against a basket of
major currencies after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on
Wednesday pointed to a possible December interest rate
"liftoff".
"Emerging markets are in a mood when they follow each word
of global central bankers, so the market is reacting to that,"
said Tatiana Orlova, senior economist for CIS and Israel at RBS.
Kazakhstan's tenge currency fell more than 4 percent,
hitting an all-time low of 301.00 to the dollar after a
reshuffle at the central bank earlier in the week.
The central bank abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy
in August but resumed heavy interventions from mid-September
when the tenge touched 300 per dollar.
"They tried to switch to a floating foreign exchange regime
and it hasn't worked," said Orlova, adding that Friday's central
bank meeting with new governor Daniyar Akishev would be in
focus.
"Will they admit that the float has failed and go back to
the peg? The main task ... will be to restore credibility of the
central bank."
In Romania, stocks fell 0.5 percent and the leu traded flat
against the euro after Prime Minister Victor Ponta, who is
facing a trial for corruption, quit on Wednesday after street
protesters demanded resignations over a deadly fire in a
Bucharest nightclub.
"Though this will likely increase uncertainty in the
short-term, medium-term this will probably lead to a more
fiscally responsible government, with a higher likelihood of an
IMF agreement next year " JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.
Elsewhere in eastern Europe, the Czech crown traded flat
against the euro as the Czech National Bank board meeting was
under way, with policy makers expected to uphold the weak crown
policy.
Malaysia's central bank kept interest rates on hold as
expected and warned of downside risks to economic growth
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Kevin Liffey)