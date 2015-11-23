EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar squeezes, Macri win boosts Argentina assets

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 23 Emerging market stocks and
currencies buckled under the weight of a stronger dollar and
falling commodity prices on Monday, though there was a lift for
Argentinean assets after an election win for the pro-business
candidate Mauricio Macri.
Russia's rouble dropped 2.2 percent as oil prices
fell over 2 percent and the South African rand
snapped a five-day winning streak after copper and nickel
tumbled to multi-year lows.
One of the few winners were Argentina's sovereign bonds as
they rose across the board after the
Conservative challenger Macri toppled the ruling Peronist
movement in the weekend's presidential poll run-off, with a
promise to open up the ailing economy to investors.
The Frankfurt-listed American Depository Receipt of
Argentinean banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia jumped
6.28 percent to a record high, and Credit Suisse
analysts said the win would likely be interpreted as a positive.
They said they remained "cautiously optimistic" about his
ability to push through reforms in the country.
Elsewhere, emerging markets remained under marked pressure.
MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index slipped 0.4
percent, hurt by declines of around half a percent in Hong Kong
and mainland China and a 1.4 percent
sell-off in Russian dollar-listed shares.
Market consensus is building that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise rates U.S. interest rates in December, a move which
is strengthening the dollar against most currencies and
providing further headwinds for emerging market assets.
"The market is waiting for the Fed's first move," said
Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD
Securities. "We need to see that move before the market can take
a direction - we should expect a lot of volatility between now
and then."
He added that market liquidity tends to reduce towards the
end of the year, which is also likely to exacerbate moves.
The Chinese yuan touched a near three-month low,
adding to pressure on other Asian currencies, after the central
bank set its daily guidance rate weaker. S&P
affirmed its China sovereign rating at AA-.
The Israeli shekel was also trading 0.22 percent
lower ahead of an interest rate decision later where the central
bank is expected to keep rates unchanged for the ninth straight
month.
Hungarian stocks retreated 0.32 percent and the
forint slipped slightly against the euro after Fitch
opted not to upgrade Hungary's rating to investment grade late
on Friday, despite hopes in the market.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)