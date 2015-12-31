EMERGING MARKETS-Most EM currencies, stocks ending with double-digit 2015 losses

(There will be no London-based emerging markets report on Friday, Jan. 1 due to the New Year Day holiday)

By Sujata Rao

LONDON Dec 31 Emerging currencies mostly retreated against the dollar on Thursday, led by a 1 percent fall in the Russian rouble on the last trading day of 2015, a year that is closing with double-digit losses for many emerging assets.

MSCI's emerging equity index inched 0.2 percent higher thanks to gains on some Asian bourses but it is down 17 percent in 2015, its fifth straight year of underperformance versus developed indexes as developing countries bore the brunt of a growth slowdown, a commodity price slump and the rising dollar.

Across most asset classes, emerging markets fared worse than their developed counterparts:

"Over the past year, outright long USD would have been the best exposure from a top-down perspective," RBC told clients. "EM currencies and U.S. (junk bonds) were the main side-effects of a strong dollar and lower commodities ... We will also be watching contagion from high yield spread widening into high grade and EM dollar sovereign as well as EM corporate bonds."

Chinese mainland stocks were among the few to buck the trend, overcoming a mid-year collapse to end 2015 almost 10 percent higher, beating Wall Street . The yuan weakened on Thursday and wound up the year with a record yearly loss of 4.7 percent to the dollar.

India, an investor favourite, nevertheless posted its first yearly equity decline since 2011 .

Oil prices hovering around $36 a barrel continued to inflict pain on energy exporters, notably the Gulf states and Russia.

The rouble tumbled one percent to a new one-year low, standing only 7 percent off last December's record low while the recent losses pushed Moscow stocks, one of this year's stronger performers, into the red in dollar terms.

In the Gulf, Saudi Arabia has unveiled big spending cuts and tax increases in response to oil's tumble, a move that may give investors more confidence in the kingdom's ability to ride out the tough times. The Saudi bourse was flat on Thursday, bucking the lossmaking trend in Dubai and Qatar .

But Riyadh has lost 17 percent this year, failing to live up to expectations generated by a partial opening to foreigners.

Energy importers are benefiting, with Turkey's trade deficit narrowing 49 percent year-on-year in November and South Africa's trade balance swinging into surplus. But the lira eased 0.3 percent for an annual loss of 20 percent.

The South African rand retreated 0.3 percent to two-week lows versus the dollar while benchmark bond yields rose around 10 bps

On sovereign dollar bonds, the EMBI Global index showed average yield spreads widening one basis point to 443 bps over Treasuries, standing around 40 bps wider than end-2014 for a 1 percent return.

Ukraine has been the top performing bond market this year, thanks to a generous debt restructuring. Other unexpected winners were Russia, Argentina and Venezuela while Brazil was bottom with 13 percent losses (link.reuters.com/bub37v).

Ukraine's bonds will be in focus in early-2016 following the expiry on Wednesday of a 10-day grace period on a $3 billion debt owed to Russia. Ukraine has called a moratorium on the bond while Russia has threatened to sue in British courts.

Central Europe is ending the year on a mixed note; its currencies have performed better than emerging peers, while the Budapest equity index has returned over 30 percent in dollar terms .

But political worries are growing after eurosceptic PiS party took power in October elections in regional powerhouse Poland.

