EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks ride the rebound with biggest jump in 2 months

LONDON Jan 19 Emerging market shares saw their
biggest jump in two months on Tuesday, as a small rebound in oil
prices and a rally in Chinese stocks drew investors back in
after the worst start to a year for the asset class.
The sudden return of risk appetite came despite news China's
economy grew at its weakest pace in a quarter of a century last
year, though it bolstered hopes of more stimulus from Beijing as
well as there being relief the data was not worse.
MSCI's 23-country emerging market stocks index
leapt 1.6 percent in its biggest rise since mid November, while
battered currencies from Shanghai to South Africa also
saw gains.
The surge in shares was led by a 3-3.25 percent rise in
Chinese bourses, 3-4 percent jumps in Russia and
even bigger 3.5 and 5 percent rallies in Saudi Arabia
and Qatar as oil prices bounced back towards $30
a barrel.
"The China data in the best case is neutral so the rebound
in oil is probably the more relevant factor," said Cristian
Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at T.D. Securities in
London.
"The reality is the year started in a very negative mood,"
he added. "So I wouldn't take this (rebound) as a sign the
market has turned to risk supportive from risk adverse, it is
still going to remain very volatile."
The other big focus was a meeting of Turkey's central bank
later amid concerns that the government continues to lean on its
policymakers to keep rates down despite inflation of nearly 9
percent.
The decision is due at around 1200 GMT. All but one of the
economists polled by Reuters expect its main repo and overnight
lending rates to be maintained, though there will be close
scrutiny of what it signals, particularly on a long-promised
simplification of its range of policy rates.
"Inflation came out at 8.9 percent at the end of last year
and they have just hiked minimum wages and raised civil sector
pay so there are some inflation shocks still to come there,"
said Manik Narain, an emerging market economist at UBS.
"The market really does want to see them making greater
strides (in tackling inflation) now, so we really need to hear
something from the central bank."
The lira, which has been the main driver in the inflation
spike having slumped roughly 25 percent over the last year,
stood a touch firmer at 3.0230 per dollar, with stocks in
Istanbul underperforming, up by a modest 0.8 percent.
In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Deputy Turkish Prime
Minister Mehmet Simsek said he saw no reason for any significant
further drop in the lira, though he acknowledged global emerging
markets faced another year of painful adjustment.
Polish stocks rose over 2 percent as their recovery
from Friday's shock sovereign rating cut continued.
Overnight, most emerging Asian currencies from Malaysia
to India had edged up, buoyed by the fact China's
economic growth data held no nasty surprises.
One outlier was the Hong Kong dollar, however,
which hit four-year lows as it fell sharply for a fourth
straight session as the recent volatility in the Chinese yuan
spilled over to the former British colony.
Under a three-decade old currency peg regime, the value of
the local currency can fluctuate within a 7.75 to 7.85 band.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Sarah Young)