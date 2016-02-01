EMERGING MARKETS-Russia leads emerging losses as oil and weak data weigh

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 1 The Russian rouble fell on Monday,
tracking falling oil prices, while a raft of poor economic data
pressured other emerging markets across the developing world,
forcing some authorities to support their currencies.
China, Russia, Turkey and Poland all posted poor
manufacturing data, muting some of the boost that emerging
markets enjoyed last week from the Bank of Japan's (BOJ)
surprise decision to ease policy further.
"We did see a raft of very weak PMI data across emerging
markets this morning, which is a timely reminder after the rally
last week, induced by the BOJ stimulus, that a lot of the
fundamental headwinds for EMs remain in place," said Manik
Narain, emerging FX strategist at UBS.
"That tug-of-war is reflected in the market this morning."
The rouble fell 0.6 percent against the dollar as
coordinated cuts in oil production began to look unlikely, and
Brent crude fell 0.8 percent.
Russian stocks also slipped as data showed
manufacturing activity declining in January, albeit at a slower
rate than in December.
China's manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest
pace in almost three-and-a-half years in January,
while South Korean exports suffered their biggest slump in more
than six years.
Chinese mainland shares lost over 1.5 percent
and Hong Kong stocks were down 0.45 percent. But
South Korea bucked the trend, up 0.67 percent to a
three-and-half week high, as hopes for further stimulus grew.
The Korean won slipped immediately after the data,
forcing the authorities to intervene. It then firmed 0.3 percent
against the dollar.
The Turkish lira also weakened 0.7 percent against
the dollar after data showed January exports were down 14.4
percent from a year earlier, and the rate of
manufacturing growth had slowed.
EQUITIES FLAT OVERALL
Emerging equities stayed flat overall after
Friday's 2.8 percent rally, which followed the BOJ's decision to
adopt negative interest rates.
In Eastern Europe, Polish manufacturing activity slowed to a
four-month low in January but Czech manufacturing
sentiment improved to a six-month high and Hungary
resumed its expansion after a brief contraction in December.
Polish stocks lost 0.8 percent but the zloty
firmed 0.2 percent against the euro.
Thomas Harr, head of emerging market research at Danske
Bank, said some divergence had started to develop between the
emerging economies of the West and those in the east.
"The Western markets are stabilising, and that has been
supported by expectations of ECB easing, and also what the Bank
of Japan has done, but concerns about China won't go away."
Argentina's 2033 dollar-denominated eurobond
rose 1.56 percent after the central bank
secured a $5 billion one-year loan, bolstering its foreign
reserves ahead of talks with holdout creditors over unpaid debt.
Edward Glossop, Latin America economist at Capital
Economics, said the gains were probably due to the bank loan.
Some stumbling blocks remain with regard to the creditors, he
added.
"The main issue is the accumulated interest over the past
decade has been so large. With Argentina's FX reserves
stabilising, there is perhaps less urgency for the government to
agree to a deal with the holdouts," he said, adding that any
deal had to be approved by Congress, where President Macri does
not have a majority.
Standard & Poor's cut Azerbaijan's credit rating to BB+ from
BBB- after the market closed on Friday and forecast that the oil
producer's economy would shrink in 2016.
The Azeri manat was 0.2 percent firmer on Monday
after the central bank said it had sold dollars.
