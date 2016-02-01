EMERGING MARKETS-Russia leads emerging losses as oil and weak data weigh

LONDON Feb 1 The Russian rouble fell on Monday, tracking falling oil prices, while a raft of poor economic data pressured other emerging markets across the developing world, forcing some authorities to support their currencies.

China, Russia, Turkey and Poland all posted poor manufacturing data, muting some of the boost that emerging markets enjoyed last week from the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) surprise decision to ease policy further.

"We did see a raft of very weak PMI data across emerging markets this morning, which is a timely reminder after the rally last week, induced by the BOJ stimulus, that a lot of the fundamental headwinds for EMs remain in place," said Manik Narain, emerging FX strategist at UBS.

"That tug-of-war is reflected in the market this morning."

The rouble fell 0.6 percent against the dollar as coordinated cuts in oil production began to look unlikely, and Brent crude fell 0.8 percent.

Russian stocks also slipped as data showed manufacturing activity declining in January, albeit at a slower rate than in December.

China's manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest pace in almost three-and-a-half years in January, while South Korean exports suffered their biggest slump in more than six years.

Chinese mainland shares lost over 1.5 percent and Hong Kong stocks were down 0.45 percent. But South Korea bucked the trend, up 0.67 percent to a three-and-half week high, as hopes for further stimulus grew.

The Korean won slipped immediately after the data, forcing the authorities to intervene. It then firmed 0.3 percent against the dollar.

The Turkish lira also weakened 0.7 percent against the dollar after data showed January exports were down 14.4 percent from a year earlier, and the rate of manufacturing growth had slowed.

EQUITIES FLAT OVERALL

Emerging equities stayed flat overall after Friday's 2.8 percent rally, which followed the BOJ's decision to adopt negative interest rates.

In Eastern Europe, Polish manufacturing activity slowed to a four-month low in January but Czech manufacturing sentiment improved to a six-month high and Hungary resumed its expansion after a brief contraction in December.

Polish stocks lost 0.8 percent but the zloty firmed 0.2 percent against the euro.

Thomas Harr, head of emerging market research at Danske Bank, said some divergence had started to develop between the emerging economies of the West and those in the east.

"The Western markets are stabilising, and that has been supported by expectations of ECB easing, and also what the Bank of Japan has done, but concerns about China won't go away."

Argentina's 2033 dollar-denominated eurobond rose 1.56 percent after the central bank secured a $5 billion one-year loan, bolstering its foreign reserves ahead of talks with holdout creditors over unpaid debt.

Edward Glossop, Latin America economist at Capital Economics, said the gains were probably due to the bank loan. Some stumbling blocks remain with regard to the creditors, he added.

"The main issue is the accumulated interest over the past decade has been so large. With Argentina's FX reserves stabilising, there is perhaps less urgency for the government to agree to a deal with the holdouts," he said, adding that any deal had to be approved by Congress, where President Macri does not have a majority.

Standard & Poor's cut Azerbaijan's credit rating to BB+ from BBB- after the market closed on Friday and forecast that the oil producer's economy would shrink in 2016.

The Azeri manat was 0.2 percent firmer on Monday after the central bank said it had sold dollars.

