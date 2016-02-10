EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging currencies firm pre-Fed; Ukraine bond spreads above 1,000 bps

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 10 Emerging currencies firmed
against the dollar on Wednesday, with some hitting multi-month
highs on expectations of a dovish message from the U.S. Federal
Reserve later in the day.
Emerging equities were largely unchanged, with
China and Hong Kong still closed for holidays and investors
preferring to stay on the sidelines amid the turmoil in global
banking shares. A stronger opening for European bourses may
provide some support, especially for central European markets.
The asset class could gain some traction if Fed boss Janet
Yellen signals a slower pace of rate rises given fears about the
U.S. economic recovery and the equity turmoil. As the dollar
languished near 3-1/2 month lows, the Indonesian and Thai
currencies hit four-month highs .
Per Hammarlund, head of EM strategy at SEB in Stockholm,
said that while many appeared positioned for a dovish Fed
message, the latest gains were broadly down to "herd mentality
and low liquidity."
"The first part of the week was dominated by falls, but the
mood and sentiment seems to have turned and the markets are
bouncing. There are few real hard indicators that would suggest
the fall or the bounce," he said.
In emerging Europe, the rouble and rand rose more than 1
percent , while the Turkish lira firmed half a
percent.
The zloty and Hungarian forint rose around 0.3 percent to
the euro . Polish stocks rose 1 percent
on back of gains in Western Europe, shrugging off
warnings from the central bank about the potential impact of the
government's Swiss franc loan conversion plan.
On bond markets, local Asian debt made some gains with Thai
10-year yields at 15-year lows and Indian yields at two-month
lows, but sovereign dollar bond premia were at the highest in
nearly seven years after rising 7 basis points on Tuesday
.
Ukrainian bond yield spreads over Treasuries were at 1,000
basis points (bps) - back at levels denoting distress - after
rising more than 50 bps on Tuesday on the EMBI Global index. A
brewing political crisis has fanned fears for the country's
international bailout.
A $3 billion debt owed to Russia also remains a threat, with
Moscow saying a restructuring proposal sent to it was worse than
what was accepted by the private sector last year.
"With concerns over domestic political stability in Ukraine,
the country does not need further uncertainty around this
issue," Nomura analyst Tim Ash told clients.
Ukraine's hryvnia currency stayed near one-year lows against
the dollar, with the central bank set to auction $30
million to protect the exchange rate.
In fellow former Soviet state Azerbaijan, the central bank
also sold dollars to lift the manat.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench)