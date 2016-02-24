EMERGING MARKETS-Hungary bond yields, forint fall amid broader EM losses

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 24 The prospect of more monetary
policy easing pushed the Hungarian forint lower on Wednesday and
fuelled a sharp tumble in bond yields, while the rand also
slipped before what is seen as a make-or-break budget for South
Africa.
Weaker crude prices brought renewed pressure on most other
emerging assets after top exporter Saudi Arabia ruled out
production cuts and industry data showed a further build in U.S.
crude stocks.
MSCI's emerging equity index fell for the second day
straight after 6 percent gains over the previous week.
While Chinese mainland shares closed higher, Hong Kong-listed
H-shares slumped more than 1 percent .
Dubai, Saudi and Qatari stocks fell around 1 percent
while Russian shares tanked 1 percent
and the rouble slipped 0.4 percent to the dollar.
The forint fell 0.8 percent, retreating further from recent
nine-month highs against the euro after the central
bank flagged more policy easing ahead.
Hungarian bonds rallied after Wednesday's statement and
yields fell again around 10 basis points across the curve after
central banker Marton Nagy said he could not exclude cutting the
bottom of the interest rate corridor into negative territory.
"Yesterday's meeting strengthens our view that the central
bank will cut rates from 1.35 percent to 1 percent by mid-year;
we see the forint at 325 by year-end," Commerzbank analysts
said. The currency is trading at 310 per euro at present.
Analysts at JPMorgan suggested the central bank would home
in on the front-end of the yield curve. It has already cut the
amounts that can be placed in short-term deposits with it, and
many believe this will be extended.
"The potential easing option of limiting amounts that could
be placed on three-month deposit at the central bank could be
particularly effective in pushing short-end implied yields lower
and instigating a considerable sell-off in forint," JPM wrote.
South Africa was also in focus, with Finance Minister Pravin
Gordhan due to present the three-year budget at 1200 GMT.
Investors are watching to see what cost-cutting, revenue-raising
measures Gordhan can unveil to ward off the threat of the
sovereign rating tumbling into junk.
"It will be a key test for the re-appointed...Gordhan to
regain fiscal credibility and avoid a downgrade to (junk) in the
near term," BNP Paribas said, predicting a rise in value added
tax (VAT) and a narrowing of the fiscal deficit to 3.3 percent
by 2018-2019.
Such an outcome would probably quell fears of a near-term
downgrade to junk, they said, adding however that South African
assets had largely priced this, limiting further rallies.
The rand is trading just off two-month highs versus the
dollar, while stocks pulled back 1.3 percent.
A commitment to fiscal consolidation is also expected to
help the South African bond curve to flatten further, driving
down longer-dated yields. Ten- and 15-year yields have already
fallen about 20 basis points this month.
Ukraine's hryvnia currency slipped further, staying close to
one-year lows.
Earlier in Asia, Singapore posted better-than-expected
fourth quarter growth figures, allowing the dollar to rally 0.2
percent.
Emerging sovereign dollar bond yield spreads versus
Treasuries rose above 500 basis points for the first time in a
week.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Toby Chopra)