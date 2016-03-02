EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks track Western bourses to 2-mth high; dollar bonds rally

| LONDON, March 2
LONDON, March 2 Emerging equities touched
two-month highs on Wednesday, posting their biggest one-day gain
since mid-February, as a data uptick in developed countries
overshadowed weak indicators within the emerging world.
MSCI's emerging equity index rose 1.9 percent for
their fourth straight day in the black. They tracked world
markets which rose strongly as positive data from Australia to
the United States calmed fears of a global slowdown.
A 4 percent jump in Chinese mainland shares - their best day
in four months - led gains despite ratings agency Moody's
cutting its China outlook to negative. Hong Kong
shares rose 3 percent to seven-week highs.
While Moody's cited uncertainty over China's capacity to
implement economic reforms, rising government debt and falling
reserves, investors took their cue from stimulus measures, after
a cut in banks' reserve requirements earlier this week.
Most other Asian bourses rose too, with India up
1.8 percent.
The bullishness stretched into emerging Europe where Turkish
stocks rose 1.2 percent to their highest since early
December, whilst Budapest rose 1.1 percent to one-month
highs. South African stocks climbed 1.4 percent to
their highest since early January.
Analysts noted however that the rises came against the
backdrop of poor data out of emerging markets this week, most
notably weak Chinese business surveys.
South Korean stocks, touched two-month highs,
despite a fall in January factory output. That
makes a continuing rally vulnerable, analysts said.
"It is still very fragile," said Guillaume Tresca, senior
emerging markets strategist at Credit Agricole. "I remain very
cautious regarding this rally as there is no fundamental reason
behind it."
He added that a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls number on
Friday could fuel expectations of more rate rises from the
Federal Reserve, which was likely to have a negative impact on
emerging market assets.
Currencies' performance was more mixed. Asian currencies
firmed, with the Indonesian rupiah touching a
four-and-a-half month high against the dollar.
The Polish zloty touched a nine-week high against
the euro, with deputy prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki saying
the stability of the zloty would be maintained.
But the rand slipped 1 percent against the dollar,
feeling the impact of disappointing fourth quarter growth data,
released on Tuesday. It had firmed on Tuesday after
President Jacob Zuma denied a rift with the finance minister.
The Russian rouble slipped 0.8 percent off seven-week
highs as oil's price rally stalled.
On bonds, sovereign emerging dollar bonds' yield premium to
Treasuries touched new six-week lows of 467 basis points
(bps). Traders expect new issuance if the market rally
continues, with Turkish bank Yapi Credit on Tuesday launching a
$500 million bond at 8.625 percent, 12.5 bps tighter than
initial guidance.
Brazil's real is trading at three-week highs versus the
dollar ahead of a central bank meeting that is expected to leave
interest rates at 14.25 percent.
