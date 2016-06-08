EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks up at 1-mth high on decent Chinese imports

| LONDON, June 8
LONDON, June 8 Emerging equities rose to
one-month highs on Wednesday, their fifth straight day of gains,
after better-than-expected Chinese import data boosted commodity
prices and markets continued to price out a June U.S. interest
rate rise.
MSCI's benchmark emerging equities index was up
around 0.4 percent as the import data pointed to improving
domestic demand in China and cemented views that the economy may
be slowly stabilising.
"It's the stimulus that was initiated late last year - it's
starting to show up in the data, and affect China's trading
partners. The markets are reacting positively to that," said Per
Hammarlund, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB.
The central bank predicted a second straight annual fall in
exports but still said 6.8 percent economic growth this year.
China's May crude oil imports jumped the most in over six
years, iron ore imports were the highest since December and
copper purchases were up more than 19 percent.
This lifted commodity prices, with oil rising to
over $51 a barrel to touch eight-month highs, whilst
copper revived from two-week lows.
This in turn boosted commodity-reliant emerging markets,
with Russian dollar-denominated stocks up 0.4 percent to
one-month highs.
The Russian rouble opened slightly firmer against the
dollar but remains near two-week lows ahead of Friday's central
bank meeting at which some market participants expect the first
rate cut in almost a year.
The yield on the Russian 10-year local bond is
approaching two-year lows.
Chinese mainland stocks slipped 0.4 percent amid
weak volumes ahead of a long weekend. But other Asian markets
bounced, with Korea, climbing 0.8 percent to close at
its strongest level so far this year, whilst Taiwan rose
0.4 percent.
The Korean won also rose to a five-week high against
the dollar, with the government and central bank announcing
plans for a $9.5 billion fund to support two state-run banks
exposed to the country's struggling shipyard sector.
The dollar has fallen to one-month lows as weak U.S. jobs
data on Friday and cautious comments from Fed chair Janet Yellen
hit expectations of a rate rise in June or July.
In emerging Europe, Prague shares tumbled 2.5 percent,
led by a 6.5 percent fall in index heavyweight CEZ
after the utility stock traded for the first day without a right
to its dividend.
Budapest stocks inched to eight-year highs, shrugging
off a 15 percent fall in lender FHB Bank which was
fined by regulators for alleged market manipulation.
The Polish zloty firmed 0.2 percent against the
euro to its strongest level since mid-April. This followed
Tuesday's proposals that the cost to Polish banks of solving
borrowers' Swiss franc mortgage problems should be spread over
30 years or so.
The Polish central bank on Wednesday held rates at a record
low of 1.50 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts
polled by Reuters.
The Hungarian forint was flat near five-week highs
against the euro after posting a better-than-expected trade
surplus in April.
But the Croatian kuna weakened 0.17 percent
against the euro, after the biggest party in the ruling
coalition filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister
Tihomir Oreskovic, calling for him to step down.
The South African rand weakened 0.1 percent against
the dollar, retreating from Tuesday's one-month highs ahead of
first quarter GDP data which is expected to show that the
economy is continuing to contract.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 838.86 +2.96 +0.35 +5.63
Czech Rep 872.56 -22.64 -2.53 -8.76
Poland 1832.71 -0.08 +0.01 -1.42
Hungary 27451.40 +57.21 +0.21 +14.76
Romania 6610.20 -18.29 -0.28 -5.63
Greece 654.70 +1.10 +0.17 +3.70
Russia 952.79 +3.92 +0.41 +25.86
South Africa 47934.12 -119.08 -0.25 +4.67
Turkey 77946.27 -211.35 -0.27 +8.67
China 2926.70 -9.35 -0.32 -17.31
India 26996.55 -13.12 -0.05 +3.37
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.04 -0.08
Poland 4.34 4.35 +0.24 -1.92
Hungary 310.54 310.29 -0.08 +1.32
Romania 4.50 4.50 -0.08 +0.34
Serbia 123.33 123.28 -0.04 -1.51
Russia 64.52 64.65 +0.20 +13.07
Kazakhstan 330.60 333.56 +0.90 +2.99
Ukraine 24.95 24.96 +0.04 -4.00
South Africa 14.93 14.90 -0.18 +3.57
Kenya 100.95 101.00 +0.05 +1.24
Israel 3.83 3.83 -0.04 +1.52
Turkey 2.89 2.89 +0.01 +0.77
China 6.57 6.57 +0.01 -1.19
India 66.73 66.65 -0.12 -0.80
Brazil 3.44 3.44 +0.11 +15.19
Mexico 18.34 18.36 +0.11 -6.36
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 408 0 .03 7 29.65 1
