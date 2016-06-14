版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 17:45 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brexit fright hits EM assets, Poland bears brunt

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, June 14 Emerging stocks fell to the
lowest level in nearly three weeks on Tuesday and Polish zloty
volatility jumped to three-year highs as Brexit prospects drove
investors towards safer assets including the dollar.
    MSCI's emerging market index slipped 0.8 percent
in its fourth straight day of losses with the index provider's
eastern European benchmark tumbling 2.6 percent,
bringing this week's losses to nearly 4 percent. 
    Investors' nerves frayed after two polls showed rising
support for Britain's "Leave" campaign ahead of the June 23
referendum on membership of the European Union. Meanwhile the
U.S. Federal Reserve U.S. was scheduled to start a two-day
meeting on interest rate policy. 
    The dollar index is up almost half a percent while German
10-year yields turned negative for the first time.
    "Markets are becoming increasingly nervous about Brexit and
in the short-term we will continue to see this kind of trading,"
said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA FX and debt at Citi. 
    "In European equities, in Bunds, spreads in peripheral
Europe and in central Europe we have had big moves - at this
time people will look to square positions rather than add."
    Eastern European assets bore the brunt of the falls. 
    Bourses in Poland and Hungary both dropped
1.3 percent while Polish bond yields shot to multi-month highs
and the zloty traded at its weakest in three weeks. 
    Zloty implied volatility, a gauge of expected swings in the
currency, against the euro hit its highest in three
years while Hungarian forint volatility surged to
the highest since October. 
    Around 1.5 million Eastern Europeans, especially Poles, live
in Britain and the region has the most direct economic links not
only straight to the UK but also via the eurozone, which could
be hit hard by a Brexit.
    Poland, central Europe's biggest market, will likely be
hardest hit, with currency traders seeing little support for the
zloty after central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki signalled
unwillingness to intervene until the zloty fell to 5 per euro
. It currently trades around 4.42 per euro.
    The rising dollar and domestic woes dragged down currencies
elsewhere too. 
    Russia's rouble fell 0.8 percent to its weakest in
almost two weeks against the greenback as oil prices slipped.
    South Africa's rand tumbled 1.1 percent after data
showed the current account deficit widened in the first quarter
of 2016 as exports slumped despite a recovery in the global
prices of commodities and a weaker rand. 
    In Turkey, the lira weakened 0.6 percent as a top
aide to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he expected the
central bank to cut interest rates further this month and
shrugged off concerns about inflation. 
    Investors were also awaiting index provider MSCI's decision
on its latest rejig due later in the day. 
    MSCI is expected to announce on whether to include China
A-shares as well as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stocks in its
emerging market benchmark. Meanwhile Peru could see its bourse
reclassified from the emerging to the frontier benchmark.
   
    Chinese mainland shares closed marginally higher.
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    803.01    -6.45   -0.80   +1.12     
       
 Czech Rep            809.83    -8.55   -1.04  -15.32     
       
 Poland           1755.70   -24.31   -1.37   -5.56     
       
 Hungary           25407.40  -423.19   -1.64   +6.22     
       
 Romania           6395.24   -11.30   -0.18   -8.70     
       
 Greece              583.07   -11.51   -1.94   -7.65     
       
 Russia             893.64   -31.01   -3.35  +18.04     
       
 South Africa   45682.08  -749.43   -1.61   -0.25     
        
 Turkey          75710.03  -824.20   -1.08   +5.55     
       
 China             2842.92    +9.85   +0.35  -19.67     
       
 India           26318.99   -77.78   -0.29   +0.77     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.02     27.02   +0.01    -0.06      
     
 Poland          4.43      4.41   -0.48    -3.95      
     
 Hungary       313.71    312.60   -0.35    +0.30      
     
 Romania         4.52      4.51   -0.08    +0.07      
     
 Serbia        123.34    123.39   +0.04    -1.52      
     
 Russia            66.17     65.60   -0.86   +10.25      
     
 Kazakhstan       339.18    335.06   -1.21    +0.39      
     
 Ukraine           24.91     24.82   -0.36    -3.85      
     
 South Africa      15.34     15.16   -1.21    +0.78      
     
 Kenya            101.05    100.90   -0.15    +1.14      
     
 Israel             3.87      3.86   -0.26    +0.50      
     
 Turkey             2.94      2.92   -0.64    -0.63      
     
 China              6.59      6.58   -0.14    -1.51      
     
 India             67.25     67.18   -0.11    -1.56      
     
 Brazil             3.47      3.48   +0.20   +13.94      
     
 Mexico            18.96     18.83   -0.66    -9.43      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   429         5    .07  7 26.80 1   
        
            

    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐