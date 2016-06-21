版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 17:39 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging assets broadly firmer; naira extends fall

By Sujata Rao
    LONDON, June 21 Emerging stocks extended gains
to ten-day highs on Tuesday, taking their cue from firmer world
equities and a weaker dollar while Nigeria's naira fell for the
second day after being freed from its dollar peg.
    Britain's June 23 vote on European Union membership has been
dominating investor attention but receding Brexit fears, along
with a dollar index approaching two-week lows, have
re-ignited appetite for equities and emerging markets. 
    Gains will likely be capped however before U.S. Federal
Reserve chief Janet Yellen's two-day Congressional testimony
starting later on Tuesday along with some anxiety about China's
economy that saw local shares close in the red.
    MSCI's emerging equity index rose half a percent, up for the
third straight day, and emerging currencies were
mostly firmer against the dollar.
    "We expect markets to remain relatively volatile in the
run-up to the referendum ... although I imagine once that is
done, the attention will go back to the Fed and China," said
William Jackson at Capital Economics.
    Nigerian markets were settling into the new currency regime,
with the naira extending losses after Monday's 30 percent plunge
against the dollar. The naira opened 1.4 percent weaker at 286
to the dollar, with $2 million traded
    But it traded firmer in the six-, nine and 12-month
non-deliverable forward market (NDFs) though short-dated
contracts weakened further. .
    Jackson saw fair value for the naira around 300 per dollar
versus current levels near 286. He said the fact the
central bank had moved straight to a float rather than a
two-tiered exchange rate system was positive.
    "We should reach some equilibrium quickly - within weeks I'd
say," he added.
    Nigerian dollar bond yield spreads over Treasuries stood at
one-month lows. Nigerian stocks rose 0.7 percent,
recovering some of Monday's 1.6 percent fall caused by
volatility from the naira.
    Currencies and stock markets in emerging Europe were flat to
firmer a day after regional assets received a boost from ebbing
Brexit fears.
    Focus was on Hungary and Turkey where central banks are due
to announce interest rate decisions. Hungary is seen keeping
rates unchanged while Turkey could cut its overnight lending
rate by 50 basis points.
    The lira firmed to a one-week high versus the weaker dollar
 before the decision, as did 10-year bonds.
    Analysts said recent lira stability and data showing slower
inflation would encourage a rate cut by the central bank which
remains under constant government pressure to loosen policy.
    "As usual the move will be presented by the (central bank)
as being a further step on the road towards monetary policy
simplification. However, any cut should be regarded as easing
pure and simple," TD Securities wrote, adding they expected no
lira reaction to a 50 bps cut.
    However Russian stocks and the rouble faltered, with the
former falling almost 1 percent as oil prices fell for the first
time in three days .
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    825.37    +4.20   +0.51   +3.93     
       
 Czech Rep            842.79    +3.85   +0.46  -11.87     
       
 Poland           1786.30    -7.53   -0.42   -3.92     
       
 Hungary           26546.23   -17.36   -0.07  +10.98     
       
 Romania           6514.29   +26.66   +0.41   -7.00     
       
 Greece              608.42   +21.87   +3.73   -3.63     
       
 Russia             927.31    -7.73   -0.83  +22.49     
       
 South Africa   46634.75  -380.77   -0.81   +1.83     
        
 Turkey          77813.78  +290.69   +0.37   +8.49     
       
 China             2878.90    -9.91   -0.34  -18.66     
       
 India           26823.63   -43.29   -0.16   +2.70     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.04     27.05   +0.03    -0.16      
     
 Poland          4.39      4.39   -0.07    -3.00      
     
 Hungary       313.14    312.50   -0.20    +0.48      
     
 Romania         4.53      4.52   -0.14    -0.26      
     
 Serbia        123.35    123.39   +0.03    -1.52      
     
 Russia            64.19     64.20   +0.02   +13.65      
     
 Kazakhstan       337.15    335.06   -0.62    +0.99      
     
 Ukraine           24.88     24.88   -0.00    -3.73      
     
 South Africa      14.67     14.82   +1.03    +5.37      
     
 Kenya            101.15    101.20   +0.05    +1.04      
     
 Israel             3.86      3.86   -0.20    +0.63      
     
 Turkey             2.90      2.90   +0.23    +0.70      
     
 China              6.58      6.58   -0.06    -1.35      
     
 India             67.51     67.54   +0.05    -1.94      
     
 Brazil             3.39      3.39   +0.14   +16.83      
     
 Mexico            18.58     18.65   +0.36    -7.59      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   417        -1    .02  7 28.92 1   
        
            

    
    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐