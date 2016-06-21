EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging assets broadly firmer; naira extends fall

By Sujata Rao
LONDON, June 21 Emerging stocks extended gains
to ten-day highs on Tuesday, taking their cue from firmer world
equities and a weaker dollar while Nigeria's naira fell for the
second day after being freed from its dollar peg.
Britain's June 23 vote on European Union membership has been
dominating investor attention but receding Brexit fears, along
with a dollar index approaching two-week lows, have
re-ignited appetite for equities and emerging markets.
Gains will likely be capped however before U.S. Federal
Reserve chief Janet Yellen's two-day Congressional testimony
starting later on Tuesday along with some anxiety about China's
economy that saw local shares close in the red.
MSCI's emerging equity index rose half a percent, up for the
third straight day, and emerging currencies were
mostly firmer against the dollar.
"We expect markets to remain relatively volatile in the
run-up to the referendum ... although I imagine once that is
done, the attention will go back to the Fed and China," said
William Jackson at Capital Economics.
Nigerian markets were settling into the new currency regime,
with the naira extending losses after Monday's 30 percent plunge
against the dollar. The naira opened 1.4 percent weaker at 286
to the dollar, with $2 million traded
But it traded firmer in the six-, nine and 12-month
non-deliverable forward market (NDFs) though short-dated
contracts weakened further. .
Jackson saw fair value for the naira around 300 per dollar
versus current levels near 286. He said the fact the
central bank had moved straight to a float rather than a
two-tiered exchange rate system was positive.
"We should reach some equilibrium quickly - within weeks I'd
say," he added.
Nigerian dollar bond yield spreads over Treasuries stood at
one-month lows. Nigerian stocks rose 0.7 percent,
recovering some of Monday's 1.6 percent fall caused by
volatility from the naira.
Currencies and stock markets in emerging Europe were flat to
firmer a day after regional assets received a boost from ebbing
Brexit fears.
Focus was on Hungary and Turkey where central banks are due
to announce interest rate decisions. Hungary is seen keeping
rates unchanged while Turkey could cut its overnight lending
rate by 50 basis points.
The lira firmed to a one-week high versus the weaker dollar
before the decision, as did 10-year bonds.
Analysts said recent lira stability and data showing slower
inflation would encourage a rate cut by the central bank which
remains under constant government pressure to loosen policy.
"As usual the move will be presented by the (central bank)
as being a further step on the road towards monetary policy
simplification. However, any cut should be regarded as easing
pure and simple," TD Securities wrote, adding they expected no
lira reaction to a 50 bps cut.
However Russian stocks and the rouble faltered, with the
former falling almost 1 percent as oil prices fell for the first
time in three days .
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 825.37 +4.20 +0.51 +3.93
Czech Rep 842.79 +3.85 +0.46 -11.87
Poland 1786.30 -7.53 -0.42 -3.92
Hungary 26546.23 -17.36 -0.07 +10.98
Romania 6514.29 +26.66 +0.41 -7.00
Greece 608.42 +21.87 +3.73 -3.63
Russia 927.31 -7.73 -0.83 +22.49
South Africa 46634.75 -380.77 -0.81 +1.83
Turkey 77813.78 +290.69 +0.37 +8.49
China 2878.90 -9.91 -0.34 -18.66
India 26823.63 -43.29 -0.16 +2.70
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.04 27.05 +0.03 -0.16
Poland 4.39 4.39 -0.07 -3.00
Hungary 313.14 312.50 -0.20 +0.48
Romania 4.53 4.52 -0.14 -0.26
Serbia 123.35 123.39 +0.03 -1.52
Russia 64.19 64.20 +0.02 +13.65
Kazakhstan 337.15 335.06 -0.62 +0.99
Ukraine 24.88 24.88 -0.00 -3.73
South Africa 14.67 14.82 +1.03 +5.37
Kenya 101.15 101.20 +0.05 +1.04
Israel 3.86 3.86 -0.20 +0.63
Turkey 2.90 2.90 +0.23 +0.70
China 6.58 6.58 -0.06 -1.35
India 67.51 67.54 +0.05 -1.94
Brazil 3.39 3.39 +0.14 +16.83
Mexico 18.58 18.65 +0.36 -7.59
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 417 -1 .02 7 28.92 1
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)