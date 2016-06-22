版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 22日 星期三 17:32 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks inch to 12-day highs

By Sujata Rao
    LONDON, June 22 U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet
Yellen's circumspect tone on raising interest rates helped
emerging stocks almost half a percent higher on Wednesday while
the naira firmed in forward markets on its third day as a
floating currency.
    While the Fed chair virtually ruled out a rate rise in July,
lingering jitters over Britain's vote on Thursday on European
Union membership curbed markets' exuberance even though most
opinion polls now show the "Remain" camp in the lead.
 
    MSCI's emerging equity index rose for the fourth straight
day to touch 12-day highs, taking their cue from
firmer developed markets, a weaker dollar and a 1 percent
jump in oil prices.
    Focus remained on Nigeria where the currency has fallen by
around a third after being released from its dollar peg on
Monday . There are some signs of stabilsation on
forward markets with one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDF)
indicating the naira around 290, not far off its spot rate and
three-month NDFs quoting it as firm as 298 at one point
. 
    Stocks have surged to eight-month highs on anticipation that
foreign investors will return and sovereign dollar bonds
are at multi-month highs. 
    Yvonne Mhango, Sub-Saharan Africa economist at Renaissance
Capital in Johannesburg said the currency would likely weaken
further, citing the fall in crude output to 30-year lows.
    "In terms of the fundamentals of the economy one of our
biggest concerns along with the oil price is production, and it
has been depressed to levels that we have not seen in a long
time. As long as this remains the issue, the currency will have
a tendency to depreciate, at least until the situation is
resolved," Mhango said.
    Meanwhile receding Brexit fears helped up eastern European
assets, with the zloty and forint steadying after last week's
volatility.  
    Another beneficiary has been South Africa where the rand has
firmed 6 percent in the past three sessions against the
dollar though it was flat on Wednesday. The country has a fairly
high exposure to Britain via exports sectors such as tourism,
wine and cars. 
    Benchmark South African bond yields meanwhile fell to
two-month lows after data showing inflation easing in May from
April and coming in below analysts' forecasts 
.
    The rouble and Russian stocks slipped after three days of
gains . Local traders noted that higher oil prices
were being offset by worries over a potential Brexit which could
hit commodity and crude markets by sparking flight to the
dollar. 
    
  Emerging Markets                                             
 Prices from                           
 Reuters                               
  Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg
                                                      on year
  Morgan Stanley                                               
  Emrg Mkt Indx              828.75    +3.40   +0.41   +4.36 
  Czech Rep                  847.32    +5.01   +0.59  -11.40 
  Poland                    1809.26    +6.65   +0.37   -2.68 
  Hungary                  26755.20   -56.17   -0.21  +11.85 
  Romania                   6517.57    +9.82   +0.15   -6.95 
  Greece                     605.36    -2.93   -0.48   -4.12 
  Russia                     936.70    -0.52   -0.06  +23.73 
  South Africa                7234.39  +322.36   +0.69   +3.14 
                                       
  Turkey                   77748.41  +217.04   +0.28   +8.39 
  China                     2905.77   +27.21   +0.95  -17.90 
  India                    26713.46   -99.32   -0.37   +2.28 
                                                               
  Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local  
                                    close   currency currency
                                            % change % change
                                                     in 2016
  Czech Rep                27.05     27.04   -0.03    -0.18
  Poland                    4.39      4.39   +0.15    -2.93
  Hungary                 314.62    314.30   -0.10    +0.01
  Romania                   4.53      4.53   -0.00    -0.30
  Serbia                  123.53    123.62   +0.07    -1.67
  Russia                   63.97     63.89   -0.12   +14.04
  Kazakhstan              337.05    337.36   +0.09    +1.02
  Ukraine                  24.88     25.06   +0.72    -3.73
  South Africa             14.70     14.71   +0.02    +5.15
  Kenya                   101.10    101.00   -0.10    +1.09
  Israel                    3.86      3.86   -0.05    +0.76
  Turkey                    2.91      2.91   +0.03    +0.32
  China                     6.58      6.59   +0.13    -1.34
  India                    67.55     67.61   +0.10    -2.00
  Brazil                    3.41      3.42   +0.08   +16.02
  Mexico                   18.69     18.62   -0.38    -8.12
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker)

