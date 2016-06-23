版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks struggle higher; EU vote weighs on C.Europe

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, June 23 Emerging assets were broadly
firmer on Thursday, though eastern European markets seesawed as
voting got under way in Britain's hotly contested EU membership
referendum.
    MSCI's emerging markets benchmark rose 0.4 percent
 for its fifth straight day of gains, while the main eastern
European index was up 0.6 percent.
    Assets across much of eastern Europe - the region with the
most direct economic links not only to Britain but also with the
euro zone - painted a mixed picture. Stocks in Warsaw 
edged 0.3 percent higher though the Budapest market fell 0.3
percent after a rally earlier in the week.
    Meanwhile Poland's zloty strengthened 0.2 percent
against the euro  - though it is on track for the strongest
weekly gains since mid-December. Hungary's forint 
slipped 0.1 percent.
    "With opinion polls indicating that it is too close to call,
the risk is that the markets are overestimating the probability
that the UK will stay in the EU," said Rabobank's Piotr Matys. 
    "Market reaction will be asymmetric, which is one of the
reasons why I've been maintaining a cautious approach."
    Emerging assets elsewhere equally struggled to find
direction as a weaker dollar and gains in oil and
commodity prices soothed the jitters over the British
referendum.
    South Africa's rand jumped 0.8 percent to its
strongest level in seven weeks against the dollar while Russia's
rouble almost matched those gains.  
    Turkey's lira hovered unchanged after briefly hitting
the strongest level in two weeks in early trading. 
    In the Philippines, the central bank kept its benchmark
interest rate steady as expected at 3.0 percent and said it was
prepared to act to contain any market volatility that might stem
from Britain's vote, adding the country had sufficient buffers
from external shocks. 
    In Nigeria, the indicated naira exchange rate showed
the currency a touch stronger against the dollar in the fourth
day of the country's new free-floating currency regime. 
    Non-deliverable dollar-naira forwards - or
contracts to lock in future exchange rates - also indicated that
 pressure on the currency of Africa's largest economy was easing
off. 
    
 (Editing by Alison Williams)

