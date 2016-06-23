EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks struggle higher; EU vote weighs on C.Europe

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, June 23 Emerging assets were broadly firmer on Thursday, though eastern European markets seesawed as voting got under way in Britain's hotly contested EU membership referendum. MSCI's emerging markets benchmark rose 0.4 percent for its fifth straight day of gains, while the main eastern European index was up 0.6 percent. Assets across much of eastern Europe - the region with the most direct economic links not only to Britain but also with the euro zone - painted a mixed picture. Stocks in Warsaw edged 0.3 percent higher though the Budapest market fell 0.3 percent after a rally earlier in the week. Meanwhile Poland's zloty strengthened 0.2 percent against the euro - though it is on track for the strongest weekly gains since mid-December. Hungary's forint slipped 0.1 percent. "With opinion polls indicating that it is too close to call, the risk is that the markets are overestimating the probability that the UK will stay in the EU," said Rabobank's Piotr Matys. "Market reaction will be asymmetric, which is one of the reasons why I've been maintaining a cautious approach." Emerging assets elsewhere equally struggled to find direction as a weaker dollar and gains in oil and commodity prices soothed the jitters over the British referendum. South Africa's rand jumped 0.8 percent to its strongest level in seven weeks against the dollar while Russia's rouble almost matched those gains. Turkey's lira hovered unchanged after briefly hitting the strongest level in two weeks in early trading. In the Philippines, the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady as expected at 3.0 percent and said it was prepared to act to contain any market volatility that might stem from Britain's vote, adding the country had sufficient buffers from external shocks. In Nigeria, the indicated naira exchange rate showed the currency a touch stronger against the dollar in the fourth day of the country's new free-floating currency regime. Non-deliverable dollar-naira forwards - or contracts to lock in future exchange rates - also indicated that pressure on the currency of Africa's largest economy was easing off. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 833.80 +4.47 +0.54 +4.99 Czech Rep 855.44 +3.39 +0.40 -10.55 Poland 1828.21 +5.18 +0.28 -1.66 Hungary 26726.69 -62.66 -0.23 +11.73 Romania 6504.94 +4.41 +0.07 -7.13 Greece 615.36 +3.73 +0.61 -2.53 Russia 935.06 +7.77 +0.84 +23.52 South Africa 47526.97 +51.74 +0.11 +3.78 Turkey 77409.67 +142.21 +0.18 +7.92 China 2892.05 -13.50 -0.46 -18.28 India 26947.05 +181.40 +0.68 +3.18 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.07 27.06 -0.05 -0.28 Poland 4.37 4.37 +0.09 -2.48 Hungary 314.09 313.94 -0.05 +0.18 Romania 4.52 4.52 +0.05 +0.08 Serbia 123.58 123.64 +0.05 -1.71 Russia 64.06 64.62 +0.87 +13.87 Kazakhstan 335.27 337.06 +0.53 +1.56 Ukraine 24.87 24.89 +0.08 -3.69 South Africa 14.38 14.60 +1.51 +7.50 Kenya 101.20 101.10 -0.10 +0.99 Israel 3.82 3.84 +0.33 +1.66 Turkey 2.88 2.89 +0.40 +1.31 China 6.58 6.58 -0.02 -1.28 India 67.28 67.44 +0.23 -1.61 Brazil 3.38 3.38 +0.01 +17.31 Mexico 18.25 18.49 +1.31 -5.90 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 409 -3 .05 7 31.68 1 For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Alison Williams)