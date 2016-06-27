EMERGING MARKETS-Eastern Europe stocks, FX feel more Brexit pain

By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, June 27 Central European markets
extended losses on Monday as Britain's vote to leave the
European Union dented global sentiment, with some regional
bourses falling as much as 2 percent.
MSCI's eastern European benchmark fell 1.3
percent following a more than 4 percent tumble on Friday, with
bourses in Prague down more than 2 percent while stocks in
Warsaw were down 1.5 percent.
However, they stayed off the multi-month lows hit on Friday.
MSCI's emerging market index slipped 0.5 percent.
On currency markets, Poland's zloty led the pack
lower, weakening by 0.8 percent against the euro while Hungary's
forint slipped 0.6 percent.
Key gauges of expected volatility in the zloty and the
forint against the euro also ticked higher
"We are working on the negative Brexit scenario now which
implies much weaker FX relative to the euro and to the dollar,"
Barclay's strategist Aroop Chatterjee said, predicting the zloty
to weaken more than 10 percent against the euro over the next 12
months.
"We think it will be front loaded but also to continue over
the medium term," Chatterjee added.
Others, like Societe Generale EM strategist Phoenix Kalen
expected the effects to be more short-lived.
"In central Europe we still see potential for weakness but
we think it will be temporary especially for the rates markets
as the overall backdrop is such that the 'low for longer'
environment will be extended and there will be support from
easier policy."
Elsewhere, South Africa's rand tumbled 0.8 percent
against the dollar while Turkey's lira fell 0.3 percent.
Russia's rouble weakened 0.1 percent, finding some solace
in crude oil prices struggling higher.
"Going into this week we expect more weakness as investors
digest the negative consequences not just on UK and European
growth but also how that feeds into weaker growth in EM
economies that trade with them," said Societe Generale's Kalen.
Many Asian currencies hit multi-week lows while China's yuan
hit its weakest level in 5-1/2 years, after the central
bank allowed the midpoint to weaken by the most since the August
2015 move.
The country's premier Li Keqiang acknowledged Britain's vote
to leave the EU had increased uncertainty, but added there was
no basis for long-term depreciation in the yuan.
Investors also braced for more action from policy makers
after thirty central bank governors from around the world
pledged to maintain stability in financial markets at an annual
meeting in Basel.
Israel's central bank is expected to keep its key interest
rate unchanged for the 16th month at the record low of 0.1
percent when making its decision later in the day after recent
data showed a slight improvement in growth and inflation.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has chosen Citigroup, HSBC
and JP Morgan to manage its debut sovereign
bond issue, according to sources, in what could be one of the
largest ever emerging market debt offerings.
The kingdom is tapping international debt markets to help
plug a budget shortfall in the wake of the steep oil price
tumble in the last two years.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 801.69 -4.18 -0.52 +0.95
Czech Rep 801.38 -18.20 -2.22 -16.20
Poland 1740.90 -28.77 -1.63 -6.36
Hungary 25720.71 -4.20 -0.02 +7.53
Romania 6272.89 +6.75 +0.11 -10.44
Greece 528.17 -6.61 -1.24 -16.34
Russia 909.29 -3.20 -0.35 +20.11
South Africa 44629.30 -941.09 -2.07 -2.55
Turkey 75490.98 +124.98 +0.17 +5.25
China 2895.52 +41.24 +1.44 -18.19
India 26375.87 -21.84 -0.08 +0.99
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.08 27.09 +0.02 -0.31
Poland 4.45 4.41 -0.83 -4.25
Hungary 317.11 315.60 -0.48 -0.78
Romania 4.51 4.52 +0.23 +0.11
Serbia 123.72 123.89 +0.14 -1.82
Russia 64.84 64.74 -0.16 +12.51
Kazakhstan 338.75 339.50 +0.22 +0.52
Ukraine 24.88 24.88 +0.00 -3.71
South Africa 15.14 15.06 -0.53 +2.12
Kenya 101.20 101.00 -0.20 +0.99
Israel 3.90 3.87 -0.54 -0.20
Turkey 2.93 2.93 -0.25 -0.58
China 6.64 6.62 -0.39 -2.24
India 67.94 67.87 -0.10 -2.56
Brazil 3.37 3.37 +0.15 +17.57
Mexico 18.90 18.92 +0.10 -9.16
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 432 11 .00 7 31.63 1
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Marc Jones; Editing by
Dominic Evans)