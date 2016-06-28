EMERGING MARKETS-Weaker dollar, China assurance help beat Brexit blues

By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, June 28 Emerging markets rebounded on
Tuesday, halting a two-session losing streak, with Eastern
European stocks and currencies leading gains thanks to a weaker
dollar and a pledge from China to counter further Brexit-related
volatility.
MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.8 percent,
having tumbled 5 percent since Thursday amid a global market
rout caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Eastern European assets suffered some of the heftiest losses
in the fallout of the Brexit referendum but on Tuesday the
regional index rose 2 percent and bourses in
Prague, Warsaw and Budapest climbed 1.5
percent.
Sentiment was also helped by broad dollar weakness,
greater appetite for risk in global markets as well as rising
oil and copper prices.
China's central bank helped lift the mood by saying market
expectations for the yuan were stable in the wake of Brexit
vote. The currency pulled away from 5-1/2-year lows hit
on Monday.
"On a global perspective, especially in Asia, it was always
clear the direct impact of this turmoil would be limited, though
there would be second-order effects from slower growth and
dollar moves," said Jakob Christensen, chief EM analyst at
Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
"In a way if (Brexit) means the Fed is more inclined to hold
rates, it could be a good thing for emerging markets," he said,
while adding that central European currencies would still be
more vulnerable to Brexit-linked turmoil because of their closer
ties with Britain via remittances and dependence on EU funds.
Nevertheless, the Polish zloty gained 0.8 percent
against the euro on Tuesday, leading the pack of regional
currencies. Hungary's forint rose 0.4 percent.
A 2-percent rise in oil prices helped Russia's rouble
gain 1 percent against the dollar. South Africa's rand
jumped 2 percent and government bonds also rose.
In Turkey, the lira strengthened 0.8 percent, helped
by the new rapprochement between Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Moscow had imposed sanctions on Turkey after the shooting
down of a Russian fighter jet in Turkish airspace. The measures
hit Turkey's exports and tourism sectors hard, with Russians
making up only 2 percent of tourists visiting Turkey in 2016,
down from 13 percent in 2014.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 801.58 +7.02 +0.88 +0.94
Czech Rep 809.95 +19.86 +2.51 -15.31
Poland 1759.88 +27.69 +1.60 -5.34
Hungary 25935.06 +544.83 +2.15 +8.42
Romania 6354.98 +83.09 +1.32 -9.27
Greece 537.58 +18.25 +3.51 -14.85
Russia 900.75 +11.97 +1.35 +18.98
South Africa 44861.42 +718.67 +1.63 -2.04
Turkey 76535.11 +1373.87 +1.83 +6.70
China 2912.76 +17.06 +0.59 -17.70
India 26553.46 +150.50 +0.57 +1.67
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.13 27.12 -0.01 -0.47
Poland 4.43 4.46 +0.74 -3.87
Hungary 316.69 317.57 +0.28 -0.65
Romania 4.50 4.52 +0.51 +0.49
Serbia 123.48 123.90 +0.34 -1.63
Russia 64.75 65.30 +0.86 +12.67
Kazakhstan 339.15 338.76 -0.11 +0.40
Ukraine 24.88 24.88 +0.00 -3.71
South Africa 15.15 15.45 +2.02 +2.07
Kenya 101.10 101.20 +0.10 +1.09
Israel 3.87 3.88 +0.06 +0.38
Turkey 2.92 2.94 +0.80 +0.04
China 6.65 6.65 -0.01 -2.36
India 67.89 67.90 +0.03 -2.48
Brazil 3.39 3.39 +0.03 +16.77
Mexico 18.94 19.17 +1.19 -9.37
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 429 -2 .02 7 32.06 1
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)