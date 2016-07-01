版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for biggest weekly rise since March

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, July 1 Emerging stocks headed for their
biggest weekly gain since March on Friday, shrugging off Brexit
jitters and focusing on the likelihood of more central bank
stimulus, though concerns over the global economy weighed on
some currencies. 
    MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.4 percent as
their fourth straight day of gains more than offset steep losses
suffered in the wake of Britain's June 23 vote to leave the
European Union. 
    Bourses in Asia  , emerging Europe
   and Turkey chalked up solid gains,
even though economic data cast doubt over the health of the
world's big economies.
    Growth in China's manufacturing sector stalled in June,
adding to expectations that Beijing will roll out more stimulus.
    Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data from Malaysia, Turkey,
Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic showed factory activity
growth slow or even contract sharply.  
   
    "In emerging Europe, the PMIs provide further evidence that
growth slowed in Q2, even before the UK's vote for Brexit," said
William Jackson from Capital Economics in a note. "The surveys
brought bad news, with Turkey's PMI particularly disappointing."
    Yet with bond yields trending lower in Europe and the United
States, and receding U.S rate rise prospects, emerging assets
found support from yield-hungry investors. 
    "The environment will be broadly supportive but there are
areas you want to be in and others you want to avoid, you want
to be in EMs where inflation is coming lower, which allows
central banks to ease policy," said Kiran Kowshik, EM strategist
at UniCredit, singling out Asia and Russia. 
    Yet on the day, data showing Russian manufacturing activity
growing in June for the first time since November failed to
offset the fall in oil prices which sent the rouble
 0.7 percent lower. But the currency was set for a weekly
gain against the dollar. 
    The Turkish lira slipped half a percent as did South
Africa's rand but both were on track for weekly gains. 
    Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint 
weakened 0.4 percent, but both headed for weekly gains. 
    Investors in Poland are awaiting the outcome of ratings
agency S&P Global's latest assessment, which holds a negative
outlook on the country. S&P will also publish its verdict on
Serbia.
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    836.39    +2.29   +0.27   +5.32     
       
 Czech Rep            817.89    +0.98   +0.12  -14.48     
       
 Poland           1739.61   -11.08   -0.63   -6.43     
       
 Hungary           26344.79   +19.19   +0.07  +10.13     
       
 Romania           6516.73   +43.32   +0.67   -6.96     
       
 Greece              544.38    +2.26   +0.42  -13.78     
       
 Russia             925.86    -4.91   -0.53  +22.30     
       
 South Africa   45636.31  -338.00   -0.74   -0.35     
        
 Turkey          77511.70  +694.51   +0.90   +8.06     
       
 China             2932.82    +3.22   +0.11  -17.13     
       
 India           27163.88  +164.16   +0.61   +4.01     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.08     27.06   -0.05    -0.29      
     
 Poland          4.40      4.38   -0.42    -3.13      
     
 Hungary       316.54    315.25   -0.41    -0.60      
     
 Romania         4.51      4.52   +0.22    +0.17      
     
 Serbia        123.35    123.25   -0.08    -1.52      
     
 Russia            64.08     63.75   -0.52   +13.84      
     
 Kazakhstan       338.07    339.06   +0.29    +0.72      
     
 Ukraine           24.82     24.81   -0.02    -3.48      
     
 South Africa      14.72     14.68   -0.27    +5.04      
     
 Kenya            101.00    101.00   +0.00    +1.19      
     
 Israel             3.85      3.85   +0.07    +1.01      
     
 Turkey             2.89      2.88   -0.52    +0.88      
     
 China              6.66      6.65   -0.20    -2.51      
     
 India             67.39     67.49   +0.16    -1.76      
     
 Brazil             3.21      3.21   +0.06   +23.32      
     
 Mexico            18.29     18.27   -0.14    -6.14      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   411         5    .08  7 44.38 1   
        
            

    
    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

