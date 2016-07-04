版本:
2016年 7月 4日

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks at 2-mth high, Polish pension plan hits eastern Europe

By Karin Strohecker
    LONDON, July 4 Emerging market stocks hit a
two-month high on Monday, extending last week's post-Brexit
gains but Poland's latest pension overhaul proposal knocked its
shares and weighed on currencies across the region. 
    MSCI's emerging market benchmark rose 0.5 percent
in it fifth straight day of gains, lifted by solid gains across
Asia  as well as in Russia, Turkey
 and South Africa.
    Yet the index provider's eastern European benchmark
 struggled to make any gains. Poland's stock
exchange tumbled nearly 3 percent at the opening after
the government said it would transfer state-guaranteed private
pension funds, known as OFEs, into mutual investment funds and a
state-run demographic reserve fund.  
    The market touched a 10-day low
    "That comes in a time of further strain on the expectations
of budget realisations, as Polish growth gets revised down and
the country continues to struggle with shocks with the EU," said
Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA FX and debt strategy at Citi.
    "Markets want to know what will happen to the equity
allocation at the OFEs, how it will be transferred and whether
it will be sold," Costa wrote in a note to clients, adding he
expected this to be an equity-focused event for now. 
    Bourses across emerging Europe followed Warsaw's lead, with
stocks in Bucharest down almost 1 percent, while
Budapest and Prague slipped around 0.2 percent. 
    Currencies in the region fared little better with the zloty
 weakening 0.5 percent versus the euro while the forint
 and the leu also lost ground. 
    Elsewhere, China's yuan touched a new 5-1/2 year low against
the dollar for the second consecutive session amid concerns that
the central bank would tolerate a further weakening of the
currency. 
    In Turkey, the lira was unchanged after inflation
rose at a faster-than-expected pace in June thanks to a rebound
in food inflation, but the upside surprise was not seen changing
expectations of further monetary policy easing. 
    "Recent falls in the headline rate were unsustainable,"
William Jackson, Senior Emerging Markets Economist at Capital
Economics wrote in a reasearch note. 
    "The central bank might still use last month's modest fall
in core inflation as justification for lowering interest rates a
little further -- particularly given government pressure to do
so -- but it's clear that the easing cycle is nearing an end." 
    Israel's shekel slipped 0.2 percent against the
dollar as dealers said the central bank bought "hundreds of
millions" of dollars worth of foreign currency to curb gains on
its currency which has strengthened 0.8 percent since the start
of the year. 
                        
 Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    843.00    +3.75   +0.45   +6.15     
       
 Czech Rep            825.49    +1.06   +0.13  -13.68     
       
 Poland           1728.90   -15.66   -0.90   -7.01     
       
 Hungary           26284.01   -44.66   -0.17   +9.88     
       
 Romania           6437.61   -49.45   -0.76   -8.09     
       
 Greece              533.17   -11.59   -2.13  -15.55     
       
 Russia             939.47    +6.15   +0.66  +24.10     
       
 South Africa   46194.66  +179.12   +0.39   +0.87     
        
 Turkey          78332.87  +380.76   +0.49   +9.21     
       
 China             2988.14   +55.66   +1.90  -15.57     
       
 India           27303.81  +158.90   +0.59   +4.54     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.08     27.07   -0.05    -0.31      
     
 Poland          4.43      4.41   -0.42    -3.82      
     
 Hungary       316.51    316.32   -0.06    -0.59      
     
 Romania         4.52      4.52   +0.12    +0.04      
     
 Serbia        123.20    123.24   +0.03    -1.40      
     
 Russia            63.91     63.79   -0.19   +14.14      
     
 Kazakhstan       337.07    337.56   +0.15    +1.02      
     
 Ukraine           24.81     24.75   -0.24    -3.46      
     
 South Africa      14.55     14.55   +0.02    +6.26      
     
 Kenya            101.05    101.00   -0.05    +1.14      
     
 Israel             3.86      3.85   -0.25    +0.83      
     
 Turkey             2.90      2.90   -0.02    +0.52      
     
 China              6.67      6.65   -0.16    -2.60      
     
 India             67.22     67.18   -0.06    -1.52      
     
 Brazil             3.23      3.23   +0.07   +22.49      
     
 Mexico            18.39     18.35   -0.24    -6.64      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   400        -1    .02  7 48.30 1   
        
       
    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Keith Weir)

