EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks bounce 1 pct; yuan off 5-1/2-yr low

| LONDON, July 7
LONDON, July 7 Emerging stocks rebounded almost
1 percent on Thursday, tracking their peers in developed markets
helped by robust U.S. data and dovish Fed minutes, while the
yuan firmed versus the dollar after falling for five days in a
row.
The U.S. services sector showed healthy gains in June but
Federal Reserve minutes showed U.S. interest rates are unlikely
to rise any time soon amid Brexit-led growth concerns.
Meanwhile Britain is expected to launch more stimulus next
week to allay the pain from last month's vote to leave the
European Union. The euro zone, Japan and possibly China are seen
following suit.
Emerging equities rose after two days of falls,
led by 1 percent gains in Hong Kong. Domestically listed Chinese
shares closed flat to weaker, spooked by data showing bad bank
loans had jumped to stand close to $300 billion.
More investors are being pushed into emerging markets in
search of higher returns as central banks in the developed world
have turned more dovish in the wake of the Brexit vote, causing
further falls in bond yields in Japan, United States and Europe.
"This lower-for-longer theme...has been completely
reinforced. A Fed hike is priced out, a Bank of England cut is
priced and that is extremely bullish for the rates market,"
said Viktor Szabo, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
Citi analysts told clients emerging stocks would continue
outperforming in the second half of 2016 but advised cutting
Asia positions in favour of Latin America and EMEA, commodity
oriented markets that would benefit from global policy easing.
"We steer away from quality and opt for a reflationary
strategy by being overweight sectors such as info tech,
financials, consumer discretionary, materials," they added.
Currencies received some respite too as China's central bank
raised the currency's midpoint off 5-1/2 year lows
while spot yuan traded at 6.685, well off Wednesdays low of
6.6980.
Meanwhile, data showed an increase in Chinese reserves to
$3.21 trillion, bucking forecasts of a fall and hinting possibly
at dollar purchases by the authorities.
"The underperformance of the yuan reflects a recent policy
drive to achieve some depreciation and it is likely to persist,"
Credit Agricole told clients.
Emerging European stocks rose 1.5 percent.
Polish stocks, hard hit by Brexit vote woes, rallied 1.3 percent
while Hungarian stocks touched two-week highs.
Russian stocks rose 1 percent and the rouble firmed 0.6
percent as oil prices rose . The currency may also
receive support from central bank comments noting a likely
inflation spike caused by utility price rises
The comments, effectively ruling out a July rate hike, have
pushed 10-year yields off 2-1/2 year highs.
On dollar bond markets, the improved tone and upcoming
summer lull are encouraging some borrowers to try their luck.
Bulgaria Energy Holding, STLC, Bank of Georgia, Burgan Bank,
Teva and Macedonia are said to be mulling bonds in coming days.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 828.59 +9.40 +1.15 +4.34
Czech Rep 818.45 -7.84 -0.95 -14.42
Poland 1716.95 +27.03 +1.60 -7.65
Hungary 26858.82 +367.80 +1.39 +12.28
Romania 6468.07 +33.85 +0.53 -7.66
Greece 533.22 +3.57 +0.67 -15.54
Russia 935.21 +17.50 +1.91 +23.54
South Africa 45044.79 +543.57 +1.22 -1.64
Turkey 78387.70 +435.59 +0.56 +9.29
China 3016.93 -0.36 -0.01 -14.76
India 27226.31 +59.44 +0.22 +4.25
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.04 27.05 +0.05 -0.14
Poland 4.43 4.44 +0.15 -3.93
Hungary 316.08 315.93 -0.05 -0.46
Romania 4.52 4.51 -0.08 +0.05
Serbia 123.21 123.30 +0.07 -1.41
Russia 63.89 64.42 +0.83 +14.19
Kazakhstan 337.46 337.01 -0.13 +0.90
Ukraine 24.81 24.83 +0.10 -3.44
South Africa 14.60 14.73 +0.91 +5.93
Kenya 101.10 101.00 -0.10 +1.09
Israel 3.88 3.88 -0.20 +0.11
Turkey 2.92 2.94 +0.40 -0.27
China 6.68 6.69 +0.11 -2.85
India 67.41 67.40 -0.01 -1.79
Brazil 3.33 3.33 +0.07 +18.99
Mexico 18.64 18.72 +0.43 -7.90
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 402 -1 .03 7 51.00 1
All data taken from Reuters.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)