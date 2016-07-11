EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks climb for third day, China data awaits

By Marc Jones LONDON, July 11 Emerging market stocks were up for a third straight day and near three-month highs on Monday, as global stimulus hopes and a boost to sentiment from bumper U.S. jobs data extended an already 6 percent post-Brexit vote rally in the asset class. MSCI's benchmark EM index climbed 1.45 percent as strong gains in Asia aided by an election win for Japan's stimulus-friendly prime minister Shinzo Abe, were maintained by climbs of 1 percent or more in Poland, Turkey and South Africa. They were helped as the dollar found traction against the zloty, lira and the rand and rouble as they dipped between 0.10 to 0.3 percent in European trading, the latter as oil prices also sagged back to $46 a barrel. It had been a more mixed picture in Asia. Indonesia's rupiah hit a near three-month high as its markets played catch-up after a week-long holiday. South Korea's won and Malaysia's ringgit also hit one- and two-week highs as foreign investors bought their local stocks and bonds. Both countries have central bank meetings this week with traders looking for any hints about potential rate cuts. China's yuan slid again though ahead of a packed week of data which ranges from second quarter GDP to credit growth numbers and June property and industrial production figures. The yuan has dropped 3 percent against the dollar this year and almost 6 percent against a broader 'trade-weighted' basket of currencies and analysts are sensing a concerted move by the country's authorities. "China is definitely the key thing this week and the market is going to look for signs of how the protracted and intense the slowdown of the economy could be," said UBS economist Manik Narain. "Obviously we would want to see some evidence that the economy is holding up reasonably well. If we see some signs that property momentum has started to stabilise again for example, that would give some positive impulse." Societe Generale said it was revising down its peak dollar/yuan forecast for over the next year to 7.10 yuan per dollar from 6.80. "Similar to immediately following the August devaluation, consensus is too complacent on the ability and willingness of policymakers to arrest the nearly three-year-old depreciation trend," its strategists said. In eastern Europe, government bond yields continued to inch lower on bets rates both there and in the euro zone could drop again especially if the Bank of England cuts its rates this week in a bid to ward off a Brexit hit to UK economy. Poland's 10-year papers traded at 2.84 percent with Hungary's corresponding yield at 2.88 percent. The region's yields have fallen by about 50 basis points since the June 23 Brexit vote that triggered widespread easing expectations in Europe. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 841.35 +12.51 +1.51 +5.94 Czech Rep 813.58 +2.32 +0.29 -14.93 Poland 1734.43 +29.00 +1.70 -6.71 Hungary 26992.80 -33.50 -0.12 +12.84 Romania 6471.07 -1.53 -0.02 -7.61 Greece 537.33 +0.23 +0.04 -14.89 Russia 936.66 +2.31 +0.25 +23.73 South Africa 45316.65 +396.00 +0.88 -1.05 Turkey 78639.18 +619.70 +0.79 +9.64 China 2996.04 +7.95 +0.27 -15.35 India 27562.55 +435.65 +1.61 +5.53 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2016 Czech Rep 27.01 27.01 -0.02 -0.05 Poland 4.41 4.41 -0.08 -3.52 Hungary 313.68 313.71 +0.01 +0.31 Romania 4.49 4.50 +0.26 +0.57 Serbia 123.15 123.16 +0.01 -1.36 Russia 64.19 63.81 -0.59 +13.65 Kazakhstan 337.36 338.24 +0.26 +0.93 Ukraine 24.84 24.84 +0.00 -3.57 South Africa 14.60 14.52 -0.53 +5.93 Kenya 101.20 101.20 +0.00 +0.99 Israel 3.88 3.88 -0.10 +0.14 Turkey 2.90 2.89 -0.44 +0.53 China 6.69 6.69 -0.00 -2.93 India 67.18 67.13 -0.07 -1.45 Brazil 3.30 3.30 +0.13 +20.16 Mexico 18.56 18.50 -0.34 -7.49 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 394 -2 .08 7 55.81 1 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be found GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Janet Lawrence)