版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 11日 星期一 17:40 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks climb for third day, China data awaits

By Marc Jones
    LONDON, July 11 Emerging market stocks were up
for a third straight day and near three-month highs on Monday,
as global stimulus hopes and a boost to sentiment from bumper
U.S. jobs data extended an already 6 percent post-Brexit vote
rally in the asset class.
    MSCI's benchmark EM index climbed 1.45 percent as
strong gains in Asia aided by an election win for Japan's
stimulus-friendly prime minister Shinzo Abe, were maintained by
climbs of 1 percent or more in Poland, Turkey 
and South Africa. 
    They were helped as the dollar found traction against the
zloty, lira and the rand and rouble 
as they dipped between 0.10 to 0.3 percent in European trading,
the latter as oil prices also sagged back to $46 a barrel. 
    It had been a more mixed picture in Asia. Indonesia's rupiah
 hit a near three-month high as its markets played
catch-up after a week-long holiday.
    South Korea's won and Malaysia's ringgit 
also hit one- and two-week highs as foreign investors bought
their local stocks and bonds. Both countries have central bank
meetings this week with traders looking for any hints about
potential rate cuts.
    China's yuan  slid again though ahead of a
packed week of data which ranges from second quarter GDP to
credit growth numbers and June property and industrial
production figures.
    The yuan has dropped 3 percent against the dollar this year
and almost 6 percent against a broader 'trade-weighted' basket
of currencies and analysts are sensing a concerted move by the
country's authorities. 
    "China is definitely the key thing this week and the market
is going to look for signs of how the protracted and intense the
slowdown of the economy could be," said UBS economist Manik
Narain. 
    "Obviously we would want to see some evidence that the
economy is holding up reasonably well. If we see some signs that
property momentum has started to stabilise again for example,
that would give some positive impulse."
    Societe Generale said it was revising down its peak
dollar/yuan forecast for over the next year to 7.10 yuan per
dollar from 6.80. 
    "Similar to immediately following the August devaluation,
consensus is too complacent on the ability and willingness of
policymakers to arrest the nearly three-year-old depreciation
trend," its strategists said.
    In eastern Europe, government bond yields continued to inch
lower on bets rates both there and in the euro zone could drop
again especially if the Bank of England cuts its rates this week
in a bid to ward off a Brexit hit to UK economy.
    Poland's 10-year papers traded at 2.84 percent
with Hungary's corresponding yield at 2.88 percent. The region's
yields have fallen by about 50 basis points since the June 23
Brexit vote that triggered widespread easing expectations in
Europe. 
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    841.35   +12.51   +1.51   +5.94     
       
 Czech Rep            813.58    +2.32   +0.29  -14.93     
       
 Poland           1734.43   +29.00   +1.70   -6.71     
       
 Hungary           26992.80   -33.50   -0.12  +12.84     
       
 Romania           6471.07    -1.53   -0.02   -7.61     
       
 Greece              537.33    +0.23   +0.04  -14.89     
       
 Russia             936.66    +2.31   +0.25  +23.73     
       
 South Africa   45316.65  +396.00   +0.88   -1.05     
        
 Turkey          78639.18  +619.70   +0.79   +9.64     
       
 China             2996.04    +7.95   +0.27  -15.35     
       
 India           27562.55  +435.65   +1.61   +5.53     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2016     
      
 Czech Rep      27.01     27.01   -0.02    -0.05      
     
 Poland          4.41      4.41   -0.08    -3.52      
     
 Hungary       313.68    313.71   +0.01    +0.31      
     
 Romania         4.49      4.50   +0.26    +0.57      
     
 Serbia        123.15    123.16   +0.01    -1.36      
     
 Russia            64.19     63.81   -0.59   +13.65      
     
 Kazakhstan       337.36    338.24   +0.26    +0.93      
     
 Ukraine           24.84     24.84   +0.00    -3.57      
     
 South Africa      14.60     14.52   -0.53    +5.93      
     
 Kenya            101.20    101.20   +0.00    +0.99      
     
 Israel             3.88      3.88   -0.10    +0.14      
     
 Turkey             2.90      2.89   -0.44    +0.53      
     
 China              6.69      6.69   -0.00    -2.93      
     
 India             67.18     67.13   -0.07    -1.45      
     
 Brazil             3.30      3.30   +0.13   +20.16      
     
 Mexico            18.56     18.50   -0.34    -7.49      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   394        -2    .08  7 55.81 1   
        
            
 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be
found GMT.            
 Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.         
  
 close at 2130 GMT.            
            
   

    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2016, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐