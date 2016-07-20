EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish assets take fresh dive; firmer dollar hits emerging assets

LONDON, July 20 Turkey's deepening political turmoil pushed the lira to 10-month lows and drove up bond yields and debt insurance costs on Wednesday, while other emerging assets also suffered at the hands of a firmer dollar.

Turkey has been hit hard by the aftermath of last Friday's botched coup, and emerging markets have given up some recent gains as robust U.S. data has revived some rate rise expectations for 2016 and sent the dollar index to four-month highs.

Emerging stocks inched further off 7-1/2 month highs and currencies were mostly weaker against the dollar.

The lira tumbled to lows beyond 3.06 per dollar after reports that President Tayyip Erdogan was widening a crackdown on opponents after the failed coup, with thousands of soldiers, judges, civil servants and academics fired, suspended or detained.

It later recovered to around 3.02 but investors remain nervous before a meeting of the National Security Council which could announce further measures.

"We continue to expect the lira to struggle, see downside risk to the currency and look for dollar/lira to stay above 3.00 today," ING analysts told clients.

Political turmoil could precipitate ratings downgrades, ING said, adding: "From a flow perspective, this should keep foreign investors cautious about lira assets and limit inflows into Turkish government bonds."

Turkish 10-year local bonds also fell, with yields some 20 basis points higher, while yield premia carried by Turkish sovereign dollar bonds over Treasuries were around 330 basis points, having widened 36 bps on Tuesday.

Credit default swaps rose 10 bps, Markit said.

JPMorgan estimated around $10 billion could flee Turkish government and corporate bonds should the sovereign credit rating be cut to junk.

The situation has also forced the postponement of two bank dollar bonds from Yapi Credit and Sekerbank.

The rand rose 0.3 percent to the dollar, recovering some of Tuesday's 1 percent fall. Data showed inflation rose to 6.3 percent in June, cementing expectations the central bank would keep interest rates steady on Thursday and possibly raise them in November.

Brazil is expected to keep interest rates steady at 14.25 percent later in the day.

