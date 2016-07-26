EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks at 9-month highs; Nigeria, Hungary and Egypt c.banks meet

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Emerging market stocks dug in at
nine-month highs on Tuesday ahead of a flurry of central bank
meetings, including a possible rate hike in Nigeria where the
recently unshackled naira was bobbing at a record low.
MSCI's benchmark pan-EM index was just about
holding 0.2 percent gains as a mild wave of caution drifted in
ahead of key Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings in the
coming days and as commodity prices dropped lower.
Nigeria's naira was slumped at 310 per dollar as
analysts predicted the central bank would be forced to hike
interest rates despite the renewed weakening of oil
which brings in the bulk of its revenues.
The latest poll by Reuters shows economists expect Lagos to
lift its rates to 13 percent from their current 12 percent.
"With inflation at 16.5 percent if they want to really
deliver a positive credibility shock they need to do 500 basis
points, though I doubt they will," said UBP Asset management's
EM Macro and FX strategist Koon Chow.
Hungary, which has been emerging Europe's top performing
market again this year, was also holding a rate meeting as was
more turbulent Egypt, where speculation continues about a
devaluation of the dollar-pegged Egyptian pound.
The pound has weakened to unprecedented 13 to the dollar on
the black market this week on expectations of an FX shift as an
acute dollar shortages hamper trade in the import-dependent
country.
Hungary's forint, in contrast, remains relatively strong and
has been on a near-constant rise against the euro
over the last month after being whacked prior to that by
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The National Bank of Hungary is expected to keep its main
interest rates on hold at its meetings on Tuesday, having taken
another unconventional easing measure recently by reducing local
banks' options to hoard their funds.
"I think they will keep their powder dry for now," said
UniCredit EM strategist Kiran Kowshik. "Rates are already at
record lows, although they will probably still send a dovish
signal."
Turkish markets looked to have finally calmed after some
dramatic falls over the last week in the wake of a failed coup
attempt and a subsequent clamp down on rights by the government.
Stocks in Istanbul and the lira were both
barely budged, the former having bounced 3 percent on Monday.
There was signs too that tensions between Turkey and
regional power Russia were thawing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan in the first half of August as the two countries
look to gradually unfreeze relations, Turkish Deputy Prime
Minister Mehmet said on a visit to Moscow.
"We are here to improve our relations and to bring them to
an even higher level than before Nov. 24," Simsek said referring
to downing of a Russia fighter jet near the Syrian border last
November.
