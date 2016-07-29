EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks set for second month of gains

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Emerging stocks were set for a
second month of gains on Friday though they slipped off 11-month
highs after Japan's new stimulus round disappointed markets,
while a plunge in oil prices also weighed.
The Bank of Japan opted to modestly increase ETF purchases
while keeping rates unchanged, maintaining its base money
targets and the pace of other asset purchases.
Emerging stocks tracked developed markets lower, with the
MSCI index losing 0.6 percent.
But the index is up slightly on the week and has risen 4
percent in July, thanks to strong inflow momentum into emerging
equity funds which took $1.7 billion over the past week,
according to JPMorgan. Net outflows stand at $2.1 billion this
year after a combined $100 billion loss in 2015 and 2014.
Emerging bond funds meanwhile received $3.5 billion, having
absorbed $23.3 billion this year, JPM said.
"EM fixed income benchmarks are giving double digit returns
so there is a lot of appetite out there to chase those returns
higher still," said Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS.
"Post-BOJ there is a small pullback but it's concentrated on
oil-centred emerging markets and the market seems confident the
low-yield environment and stabilising emerging growth is
consistent with EM assets holding up."
The average emerging dollar bond yield premium over
Treasuries contracted more than 20 basis points in July.
The Russian rouble and the Malaysian ringgit fell more than
half a percent, as oil prices touched fresh three-month lows,
while another oil credit, the Mexican peso, slipped 0.3 percent
against the dollar .
Currency weakness could swing Russia's central bank towards
keeping interest rates on hold at its meeting on Friday - most
analysts expect rates to stay at 10.5 percent, especially after
inflation ticked up in June.
Russian stocks fell 0.2 percent while 10-year yields rose a
touch, having risen around 40 basis points from early-July
BNP Paribas was among those predicting a cut but it warned
the rouble's 5 percent depreciation since mid-July "is a factor
that may limit or even delay the size of rate cuts today".
Turkish stocks were set to end the week with gains of almost
5 percent, recovering some of last week's post-coup losses
. The lira has risen around 1.7 percent on the week
versus the dollar but stayed flat on the day.
The markets were digesting poor data on Turkey's trade
deficit, which widened 5 percent in June from a year earlier
. The deterioration highlighting Turkey's continued
reliance on external capital flows for its current account.
"The current account deficit is expanding at a time when
growth is slowing so there are signs fundamental forces were
working against the lira even before the coup," Narain said. "I
don't feel very excited about the lira at this stage."
Egyptian stock markets were shut but ended Thursday with
weekly and monthly gains of 8 percent and 16 percent
respectively after news of loan talks with the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expectations of a currency
devaluation.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 870.11 -5.41 -0.62 +9.57
Czech Rep 887.73 +0.47 +0.05 -7.17
Poland 1776.04 -12.47 -0.70 -4.47
Hungary 27614.15 -14.32 -0.05 +15.44
Romania 6722.00 +27.91 +0.42 -4.03
Greece 561.52 -1.32 -0.23 -11.06
Russia 915.89 -7.50 -0.81 +20.98
South Africa 46347.98 -42.02 -0.09 +1.20
Turkey 75201.76 -42.30 -0.06 +4.84
China 2979.38 -14.94 -0.50 -15.82
India 28081.95 -126.67 -0.45 +7.52
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2016
Czech Rep 27.03 27.03 +0.00 -0.10
Poland 4.37 4.36 -0.10 -2.47
Hungary 312.23 311.35 -0.28 +0.77
Romania 4.46 4.46 -0.02 +1.27
Serbia 123.12 123.17 +0.04 -1.34
Russia 67.07 66.60 -0.71 +8.77
Kazakhstan 351.40 353.57 +0.62 -3.10
Ukraine 24.81 24.80 -0.03 -3.44
South Africa 14.15 14.13 -0.16 +9.25
Kenya 101.35 101.30 -0.05 +0.84
Israel 3.83 3.82 -0.11 +1.56
Turkey 3.01 3.01 +0.02 -3.13
China 6.65 6.65 -0.01 -2.44
India 67.06 67.00 -0.09 -1.29
Brazil 3.29 3.29 +0.00 +20.41
Mexico 18.97 18.89 -0.41 -9.47
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 386 -2 .02 7 54.76 1
